India’s stock market is set to replace Hong Kong among the world’s biggest exchanges, analysts say, attesting to investors’ optimism about the economic prospects of the world’s most populous country.

India’s total market capitalization of listed domestic companies stood at $3.7 trillion at the end of October, while Hong Kong’s stood at $3.9 trillion, according to the World Federation of Exchanges, the trading body of publicly regulated stock exchanges.

Indian share prices rose in November as a result of strong earnings and optimistic growth projections, putting its exchange group on track to become the world’s seventh largest after the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, Shanghai, Euronext, Japan and Shenzhen.

The Nifty 50 index of India’s major companies has risen 8.1 percent in the past month, reaching a record high this week, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index has fallen 6.7 percent in the same period due to the cooling of China’s economy.

Over the past decade, India and China’s stock indices had “largely moved together” as part of the overall story of emerging markets, said Abhiram Eleswarapu, head of India equities at BNP Paribas in Hong Kong.

Over the last three years, they began drifting apart, Eleswarapu said. “China’s stock indices have generally been on a downward trend. , , Whereas India is going one way, which is up.”

Strong consumption in India is attracting investors, Eleswarapu said, pointing to rising spending on property, luxury and high-end goods by affluent Indians, as well as rising government capital expenditure on infrastructure.

According to the IMF, India is the fastest growing major economy in the world this year, whose expansion will be 6.3 percent this year, while China’s will be 5 percent.

Pratik Gupta said, “When you look around the world, there are not many countries where for the next 15-20 years you can be reasonably confident that you will see real GDP growth of at least 6 per cent on a sustainable basis. ” , chief executive and co-head of institutional equities at Kotak Securities in Mumbai.

Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party won three of the five recent local assembly elections in battleground states, fueling speculation that the ruling party will easily win next year’s national election and retain political and policy power. Will maintain stability.

Gupta said, Indian companies are continuously reducing debt, this process has been going on for many years. They are paying down their debt and issuing equity, which has accelerated during the pandemic. Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of Tata Group conglomerate, made a strong market debut in November, raising ₹30.4 billion ($365 million) in an IPO that was subscribed 69 times.

India is also a beneficiary of the “China plus one” shift of supply chains away from China. The Financial Times reported this week that Apple, whose current manufacturing base is in China, has asked component suppliers to source batteries from Indian factories for the upcoming iPhone 16.

Meanwhile, Tesla has held talks with Modi government officials about the possibility of setting up an Indian factory to make electric cars.

For most of this year, India’s rising stock prices have been driven more by domestic inflows than foreign money flows. After being net sellers in September and October, foreigners are now net buyers of Indian equities.

“China continues to underperform, and there are relatively fewer options for investors focusing on emerging equities,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities in Mumbai.

