India's startup founders shine in list of self-made entrepreneurs

Indian startup founders are impressing everyone with their skills and joining the prestigious list of self-made entrepreneurs. Kiranakart may have been a short-lived venture, but it made a splash with 10-minute grocery delivery app Zepto, which quickly climbed to unicorn status this year. At just 21, its founder, Kaivalya Vohra, has become the youngest member of IDFC First Bank and Hurun India’s prestigious list of Top 200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs of the Millennium. Zepto’s equity value at the end of September is ₹11,645 crore, a significant contribution to Vohra’s achievement.

Leading the way behind Vohra is BharatPe co-founder Shashwat Nakrani, 25, who along with Ashneer Grover took the fintech company to a valuation of over ₹24,000 crore. Nakrani, an IIT college dropout, is still leading BharatPe, which shows how determined young entrepreneurs can be in the startup world. Unlike other lists, where business leaders are predominantly older, the average age in this roster is under 44.

Breaking gender barriers, the youngest woman on the list is 35-year-old Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth. The company belongs to Honasa Consumer, which recently went public. Saumya Singh Rathod, co-founder of social gaming app WinZo, is also in the news at the age of 35.

Falguni Nair, who started Nykaa at the age of 50, is now a leading self-made woman entrepreneur. The company is valued at over Rs 50,000 crore and shows how successful women can be in starting and running businesses.

While D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani holds the title of top self-made entrepreneur, most of the top 10 most valuable companies in the list are startups. Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal of Flipkart are at the second position, Deepinder Goyal of Zomato has secured the third position. 68 unicorns made it to the list, which highlights how vibrant and dynamic the Indian startup landscape is.

