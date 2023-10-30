India's solar module exports to US and Europe to peak in 2025

Indian module exports to America and Europe

In 2023, India is expected to export PV modules worth about US$1 billion to the US, accounting for about 97% of the overall global module exports from India.

JMK Research said PV module exports from India to the US are set to grow 16 times in 2023 compared to 2022, due to the ongoing investigation into module imports from Southeast Asian countries in the US. But in May, US President Joe Biden vetoed a proposal by the Senate and House of Representatives to revoke its two-year exemption on Southeast Asian solar PV imports.

The US also imposed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) in response to alleged forced labor in the production of goods, including solar module components, in Xinjiang, China. According to JMK Research, the UFLPA, along with the EU, plans to ban the entry of products containing forced labor into their supply chains, which will increase exports from India to the US and Europe markets “many folds”.

However, India’s PV module exports to the US and Europe are likely to decline from 2026 due to the operationalization of new domestic manufacturing plants in these regions.

Exports from India after rapid growth

JMK Research said that since exports to the US market are likely to decline after 2026, Indian solar manufacturing companies should target markets other than the US and Europe, including Africa and South America.

Some countries may try to find substitutes for Chinese imports, which may provide more opportunities to Indian solar module manufacturers.

“The prevailing ‘China+1’ sentiment in securing their supply chains will also be a major driver for the increasing preference for India-based PV products in the global market. “However, there may be a possibility for the US to work out a ‘friend-shoring’ agreement with India under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), under which the US continues to import a certain quantity of PV products from India,” the company said. he said.

Additionally, the global shift towards hydrogen-based energy sources may also benefit India’s solar module manufacturers. According to JMK Research, the US is committed to shifting one-third of its total hydrogen production to renewable sources by 2030, and this “presents a significant growth potential for Indian PV exporters to capture this market”.

module production in india

India’s estimated module production will reach more than 20GW next year, exceeding the estimated domestic demand by more than 10GW. The discrepancy between projected domestic demand and projected module production will continue to increase. Module production will reach approximately 60GW in 2030 while domestic demand will reach just over 20GW.

Additionally, several Indian solar module manufacturers announced plans to expand their manufacturing capacities. For example, solar module maker Gautam Solar plans to double its annual module production capacity to 2GW by the end of next year through an investment of INR1.5 billion (about US$17 million). The manufacturing expansion will include a brand new facility in the northern Indian state of Haryana, about 200 km from Delhi, which will represent a change in direction for the company.

PV Tech Premium Last week published an interview with Gautam Mohanka, CEO of Gautam Solar.

Apart from Gautam Solar, the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) also announced plans to invest US$425 million in Tata Power subsidiary TP Solar, which it will use to build a 4.3GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant in India. Is planning to.

“An additional boost will be provided by the expiration of tariff exemptions under free trade agreements (FTAs) in July 2024 that are currently granted to PV imports into the US from Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia,” the company said.

