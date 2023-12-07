India's second quarter growth was highest in the world: Sitharaman

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said India’s second quarter growth (in the current financial year) was the highest in the world and economic activity was good across all sectors.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament and replying to a three-day debate with the participation of several members on the economic situation in the country, Seethraman said the manufacturing sector has contributed significantly to the economy. Behind various measures like PLI schemes.

He also said that India is the second most sought-after manufacturing destination in the world. He said that the manufacturing sector contributes significantly to the economy on the basis of various measures like PLI scheme.

“All sectors are growing significantly. The manufacturing sector is also contributing significantly to the economy due to the Make in India program and the schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The manufacturing sector is contributing 13.9 percent to the economy. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was 56 in November. It is in expansionary territory, so continued growth is a sign of growth,” she said.

He further said that our second quarter growth has been very high and is the highest in the world, and we have continued to maintain the momentum of being the fastest growing economy.

“During the same quarter – July to September, 2023, the world’s third and fourth largest economies shrank. For India to reach 7.6 per cent in the second quarter is a very significant number. In the last eight years, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world,” he told the House.

Meanwhile, former finance minister and Congress leader P. ₹ 200 lakh crore (in constant prices) in the 10 years of the NDA government by 2023-24? According to NFHS, the proportion of malnourished, stunted and wasted children is unacceptably high. Why? Why has the net financial wealth of households fallen to a historic low of 5.1 percent?

Chidambaram said, “I hope that the government will someday answer these and other questions raised by the MPs.”

