India’s labor market undergoing structural transformation with self-entrepreneurship on the rise: Report

Youth unemployment rate in PLFS (in the age group of 15-29 years) declined from 12.9 per cent to 10 per cent for the three-year period ending FY2013.

India’s unemployment rate is at a record low due to considerable changes in the labor market along with self-employment, according to a State Bank of India (SBI) report.

The report said, “India’s unemployment rate is at a record low… India’s labor market is undergoing a deep structural transformation, with self-entrepreneurship and higher educational attainment across all sectors as key enablers.” “There is emerging… a need to reinterpret old-fashioned rhetoric.”

The recently released Sixth Annual Periodic Labor Force Survey (PLFS) by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) has assessed the unemployment rate in rural and urban areas on the basis of various strata like gender, age etc., which has revealed a significant increase in the unemployment rate. decline is evident. With an increase in the labor force participation rate (LFPR) from 36.9 per cent to 42.4 per cent, from 6.1 per cent in FY18 to 3.2 per cent in FY23, the female LFPR far outstripped the overall gain in LFPR. Female LFPR increased from 17.5 percent to 27.8 percent during this period.

Unemployment is always a controversial and political issue, especially for developing economies.

“The government’s emphasis on entrepreneurship through the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) and even recent schemes like the Prime Minister Street Vendors Self-Reliant Fund (PMSVANidhi) for those at the bottom after the pandemic have also helped India through the formalization of loans. are providing a structural change in labor markets. For such family enterprises and it is heartening that family enterprises are growing larger and this is being reflected through the increase in domestic helps,” the SBI report said.

The main highlight of the increase in the percentage of self-employment within the employment projection (52.2 per cent in FY2023 against 57.3 per cent in FY2018) comes from the rising share of domestic helpers, which is clearly seen by labor economists and others as shrinking. has been misinterpreted as a sign of. Employment opportunities.

“Primary subsistence needs like food, shelter, medical needs are being taken care of by the government through additional state schemes besides free ration, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Ayushman Bharat for 80 crore people, it is clear. There are trade-offs between earning and working in family enterprises. Earnings have indeed increased across all categories,” the study said.

Secondly, the youth unemployment rate in the PLFS (in the age group of 15-29 years) has declined from 12.9 percent to 10 percent for the three-year period ending FY 2013, but this is still wrongly attributed to declining unemployment. Is cited as a proxy. opportunity.

“However, although there is a lot of noise about this being a barometer of severe youth unemployment, we believe it is actually a reflection of changing employment-education patterns, with men/women having less education until the age of 23. Will remain in the system. -24 years which earlier used to be only 17 years. Since this subgroup is not counted in the labor force, this may inflate the unemployment rate in the 15–29 age group as a pure statistical fact. If we re-evaluate the unemployment rate separately for the 30+ group in the 15-29 age group, the PLFS unemployment rate for urban male decreases from 13.8 per cent for urban male to 2.9 per cent in the 30+ age group. How can one understand such a rapid change in education/employment patterns?” The report said.

Such changes in employment patterns after education would result in very different unemployment rates for higher age groups. The PLFS report does not report the unemployment rate for the over-30 age group.

The report refutes many of the mundane and clichéd statements interpreting India’s unemployment data.

“The increase in self-employment by more than 50 per cent and the share of family members within it indicates rapid formalization of credit through government schemes like PMMY and PMSVANidhi for the informal labor force at the bottom of the pyramid and thus Such family enterprises are becoming bigger. By connecting to the banking system over time,” the report said.

Labor force participation rates among women aged 15-29 have increased in all major states except Tamil Nadu and Assam. The highest increase has been seen in Odisha, followed by Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Himachal Pradesh has the best ratio of 49 per cent, followed by Meghalaya at 45 per cent, Sikkim and Nagaland at 44 per cent and Chhattisgarh at 42 per cent. North-eastern states have performed much better on this metric.

“Increased participation of women in PMMY is resulting in better financial position for women borrowers. Over the last six years (FY23 to FY16) the PMMY disbursement amount per woman increased to Rs 49,157 and the amount deposited per woman increased to Rs 42,500. Thus, PMMY is an effective power tool for women empowerment at the grassroots level,” the SBI report said.

The PLFS survey was started from 2017 to overcome the issues of the earlier Employment-Unemployment Survey (EUS)-NSSO employment study, which was based on consumption expenditure and, hence, had a downward bias in unemployment estimates.

The report said that going forward, the PLFS survey should be the survey of choice for all researchers with modest changes in youth unemployment estimates and greater integration of formal employment creation data with the PLFS.

Meghna Mittal Meghna Mittal is Deputy News Editor at Moneycontrol. Meghna has experience in television, print, online and wire media. She has been covering the Indian economy, monetary and fiscal policies, finance and trade ministries. She tweets at @Meghnamittal23, contact: [email protected]

Source: www.moneycontrol.com