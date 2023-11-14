India’s labor market is undergoing structural change, latest survey data misinterpreted: SBI Research

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): India’s labor market is undergoing a deep structural transformation, with self-entrepreneurship and higher education emerging as key enablers across sectors, according to SBI Research. In a report, it argued the Periodic Labor Force Survey (PLFS) survey data for a five-year period showed a significant decline had been ignorantly interpreted and the political controversy around it was misplaced.

NSSO’s recently released sixth annual PLFS report assesses the unemployment rate in rural and urban areas across India as well as in states with different levels of unemployment, showing a decline from 6.1 per cent in FY18 to 6.1 per cent in FY23. It has increased to 3.2 percent. The labor force participation rate also increased from 36.9 percent to 42.4 percent, with the female labor force participation rate far exceeding the overall gain.

“Unemployment is always a controversial and political issue, even more so for developing economies, and it is no surprise that even though the PLFS survey data show a significant decline in the unemployment rate for the 5-year period, There are a lot of inaccuracies and ignorant data interpretations in the public domain, some political, some economic and laced with old-fashioned rhetoric…for example, the surge in self-employed population and youth unemployment,” the SBI Research report said. .

The report said the surge in self-employed population is well within employment projections (now 57.3 per cent in FY20 as against 57.3 per cent in FY20), with the main highlight coming from the rising share of domestic helpers, which is explained by labor economists. Has been done wrongly. and others as an indication of the lack of employment opportunities.

According to the report, the fact is that the central tendency of self-employment in India’s labor force has always been more than 50 percent, even during the 1980s and 90s.

2000s. Also, it was argued that the government’s emphasis on entrepreneurship through the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and even recent schemes like PM-SVANidhi for those at the bottom after the pandemic will bring about structural changes in labor markets in India. Used to be.

Apart from additional state schemes, primary subsistence needs like food, shelter and medical needs are being taken care of by the government through free ration, PMAY and Ayushman Bharat for 80 crore people, such people are facing a clear trade-off between earnings and income. -Closed. Working in family enterprises.

On the youth unemployment rate (among the age group of 15-29 years) in the PLFS survey, which showed a decline of 10 per cent from 12.9 per cent for the three-year period ending FY 2013, it was argued that it was “misreported”. This was quoted from “Proxy for reducing the chances of unemployment”.

“However, although there is a lot of noise about it being a barometer of severe youth unemployment, we believe it is actually a reflection of

With the change in employment-education patterns, men/women will remain in the education system at least till the age of 23-24 years, which earlier used to be only till 17 years,” the SBI research report said.

This suggested that the time has again come to change the benchmarking given to higher educational attainment in PLFS as education is the most important factor in determining the unemployment rate.

“In the last three years, the maximum decline in the unemployment rate is visible among persons having education of secondary and above and one needs to examine the education/employment matrix rationally,” it noted.

The PLFS survey was launched in 2017 to address issues such as representativeness, periodicity and timeliness of the then existing Employment and Unemployment Survey (EUS-NSSO) and since then annual surveys have been conducted and reports issued.

The report provides all India and state-wise unemployment rates based on various strata like gender, age etc. in both rural and urban areas. Estimates for the age group of 15-29 years are also given in the survey results.

The latest release in October 2023 is the sixth annual PLFS report published by NSSO. (ANI)

