India’s Kotak Mahindra Bank has appointed an outsider as the new CEO, replacing its billionaire founder Uday Kotak.

In what is being seen as a surprise choice, Kotak Mahindra Bank, one of India’s largest lenders, has announced that former Barclays Bank and former Citigroup executive Ashok Vaswani will be its new managing director and CEO. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday approved the appointment, selecting Vaswani from two names submitted by Kotak Mahindra Bank as candidates to replace its billionaire founder and longtime boss, Uday Kotak. (The second candidate is believed to be a longtime insider.)

In September, Kotak himself took the unexpected step of stepping down as managing director and CEO of the bank, four months before he was due to retire, saying he was doing so to ensure a smooth transition. In a company statement about Vaswani’s appointment, the billionaire banker, who is now a non-executive director at the bank, said he was proud that the bank is bringing “a global Indian home to Kotak and building the India of tomorrow”. Used to be.

In the same statement, Vaswani said that his aim is to ensure that Kotak Mahindra Bank plays a meaningful role in India’s journey to become one of the world’s top three economies in the next five years.

Vaswani comes to Kotak Mahindra Bank from US-Israeli AI fintech startup Pagaya Technologies, where he is president. Prior to this, he was CEO of Barclays Bank in the UK and CEO of Citigroup Asia Pacific. Vaswani grew up and studied in India, graduating from Mumbai’s Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics and qualifying as both a chartered accountant and company secretary.

Kotak’s retirement was due to the RBI’s 2021 rule, which capped the tenure of a bank’s owner-CEO at a maximum of 15 years. Kotak, 64, who had run the bank for 18 years at that time, had regulatory approval to complete his tenure by December, but he decided to step down earlier.

Analysts say the appointment of an outsider as CEO is a surprising choice as the bank had a strong internal candidate who was widely expected to succeed. “But the RBI seems to have got its way,” says a banker.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s succession has been a hot topic for several months as it has been a founder-led institution since its inception as a small finance company in 1985. Kotak, who founded it with the support of Mahindra billionaire Anand Mahindra. The group converted it into a bank in 2003, when they acquired a multi-valued banking license.

