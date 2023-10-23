India's Individual Enterprise: A system needs to be developed to empower and enable small entrepreneurs

Driving on the streets of Mumbai, it’s hard to ignore the triumph of the personal spirit. There are only so many roads for so many people to use. Everyone claims their share, using virtually every inch available. To a newcomer it will seem disorganized; For some others like me, it is a shining example of co-existence in difficult circumstances. A person moves with fellow human beings regardless of the mode, speed and efficiency of transportation chosen by others. Everyone is equal when the road dictates maximum walking speed. The bickering between bikers that happens unexpectedly on either side of the vehicle is purely self-interested. But the overall effect is that everyone moves forward, cheek by jowl, adapting to the place.

The road must carry all those who fit into it, the purpose of which is to move forward alone. In a city of immigrants, egalitarian housing is the cultural norm. Individual enterprise shines through as one walks down the sidewalks and shopping areas. Outside the luxury retail store is a cart that sells 20 types of dosas on a plate decorated with paper torn from the roll. Food has long transcended those simple boundaries of convenient ethnic cuisine. Novelty rules every menu across the city. Tacos made from thepla have cheese filling; Spicy peppers add flavor to pizza; And the humble spaghetti is sautéed in peanut and lemon tadka.

That’s the story I want to tell this week. This is the story of how India moves forward through the grit, determination and entrepreneurial attitude of individuals. We solve our everyday problems without waiting for the government to come and do it for us. This transformation over the past few years is an economic miracle that requires detailed documentation. From a nation that looked to the government to set up businesses, build housing colonies and provide secure salaries, we have transformed into a nation that is driven by the omnipresent entrepreneurial spirit. We want to be in charge of our lives, and a country of one and a half billion people offers the opportunity and freedom to pursue that objective to the best of our ability.

People are no longer sitting and complaining, but are doing what they see as a viable business. It is not a rule of law that defines individual effort and reward. Privilege rule. Inequality of opportunity, access, comfort and income confronts the individual at every turn. One passes through the filth and enters the urban bubble of a living community, where luxury resides. The rich have built their living spaces amidst dust and filth to meet their needs, but they have no complaints about opulence. Everyone creates their own part of the city, living within their capacity.

It is in this mixture of classes and circumstances that the fruits of economic effort blossom. While stories of small businesses growing big are commonly heard, these unicorns that get listed on stock exchanges soon after growing their revenues are not the real big story. There are a million or more small businesses that will never list. They will remain privately owned by their owners, who also roll up their sleeves to work through their ideas and implementation. They will innovate and modernize, strategize and acquire expertise, but will remain unlisted. Then what happens to the capitalist model of wealth creation and its distribution? What does one do with those small islands that generate revenues and profits that are shared privately? How does one address the ethical questions that arise when individual greed trumps social welfare? What about income inequalities? It is very easy to romanticize this model of economic development.

The widespread belief is that an individual pursues economic ventures that match his ambitions and capabilities. The deployment of capital, both monetary and human, varies with the scale and design of the enterprise. As long as taxes are paid and the income earned is circulated in the economy through consumption, there is all-round economic growth. The challenge for policy is to manage the money supply implications of the dominance of private consumption over all other components. Not only this. This economic model is neither a socialist equitable division of benefits which spectacularly failed, nor a pure capitalist celebration of growth, enterprise value and ownership incentives. The market for control is non-existent in this small private enterprise model that maximizes profits and doesn’t care much about maximizing shareholder value. Shareholders and hence, the entire structure of corporate governance are not present in this model. Lazy investors like you and me, who hold on to shares of a thriving business to earn capital gains, will be left on the sidelines. These innovative entrepreneurs, who are providing products and services to every corner of the economy, will not be seeking capital from investors like us. Nor will they let us see their audited accounts to analyze their growth strategies. There are no dividends to earn as passive income, nor is there scope to participate as lenders. There are only producers and consumers. Like any other developed economic model, it will also correct for inefficiencies with respect to costs, property rights, social costs and benefits, as long as these limitations do not hurt the self-centered core. A person who wants to maximize his income. The capital markets’ ‘greed is good’ argument is very distasteful to the speculative trader. But this model of self-motivated pursuit of profit has found its footing in the real economy.

It engages with society at its everyday operational level, engaging and paying for resources, producing goods and services, and selling them to actual consumers to generate its profits. It’s interesting for this reason. The chaos of apparently uncontrolled traffic, which also mimics a crowded economy with busy entrepreneurs claiming their share of the space, must evolve into a system that enables large numbers of participants to stay on track and reach their destination. Enables to reach. However it does this, it must inspire and uplift those who need health, education, and opportunity to participate in the economy. Will this very personal and self-driven chariot also be altruistic at heart? Inspired by these many economic successes, will India move itself out of poverty and towards generosity? I remain a staunch optimist.

(The author is Chairman, Center for Investment Education and Learning.)

Source: economictimes.indiatimes.com