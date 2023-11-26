India’s G20 chairmanship really impactful on SDGs, digital public infrastructure: OECD Sherpa

Cape Town [South Africa]November 26 (ANI): Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Sherpa Andreas Schaal said here on Sunday that India’s leadership on SDGs, digital public infrastructure, development and climate finance, among other matters, was “really impressive”.

“I think India’s chairmanship delivered impressive results. We are living in complex geopolitical challenges, and at this time, it is important to put together formats like the G20 and make them actionable. SDGs, digital public infrastructure, development , India’s leadership on climate was really impactful Finance…,” OECD Sherpa for G20, G7 and APEC told ANI.

Highlighting the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent G20 member, Schaal said it is important to amplify African voices.

He said the OECD has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the African Union to deepen their exchanges.

“We have always supported the African Union as the 21st member of the G20… so I think it is important to amplify African voices. We have also signed an agreement with the African Union to deepen our exchanges in the OCD We have signed a memorandum of understanding. We have signed an agreement, an MOU, a joint work program with South Africa. So we are also expanding our reach and cooperation. And that’s why we see the African Union at the table. Very happy,” Schaal told ANI after addressing the Cape Town on the second day. Organization of conversation.

The African Union is a continental union consisting of 55 member states located on the African continent. The proposal to include the African Union into the G20 group was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this June.

PM Modi, in his opening remarks at the 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit, invited the African Union, represented by Chairman Azali Assoumani, to take a seat at the G20 leaders’ table as a permanent member.

“With everyone’s consent, I request the AU chief to take his seat as a permanent G20 member,” Modi said in his address.

Following PM Modi’s announcement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was accompanied by the President of the Union of Comoros and the Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, as he took his seat among the world leaders.

Furthermore, OECD Sherpa Shawl emphasized that climate and SDG finance are critical challenges of our time.

“During COVID-19 we lost a lot of resources to finance the SDGs. For the COP and climate, we are tracking the $100 billion commitment of advanced economies to developing countries. We are showing that progress has been made .We’re showing that there’s still more to be done,” he said.

He further said that he is working with the respective Presidents of India and Indonesia to develop G20 blended finance principles.

“We believe this is important and we are also working as the secretariat for the Paris Finance Summit to bring more private capital into the game, to leverage public and private money and that is why I am supporting growth. Working with the respective presidents of Indonesia and India to work on that G20 blended finance principles,” he said. (ANI)

Source: www.bing.com