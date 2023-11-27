India's eMotorrad is flying high with $20 million investment to promote global e-bikes. techcrunch

Indian electric bike maker eMotorrad has raised $20 million in Series B round as it aims to disrupt China’s market dominance and expand its presence in global markets.

The three-year-old startup has raised more than $22.5 million in total funding, with Singapore’s Panthera Growth Partners leading the latest round, along with participation from Altria Capital, xto10x Technologies and Green Frontier Capital – the startup’s existing investor. Is. Additionally, the new funding round also includes a $2.5 million loan.

Demand for e-bikes is growing in markets beyond China and India as people look to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels, reduce traffic congestion on roads and find alternative transportation options for their daily commute. There is no need for rigorous physical activity during this period. In 2021, the World Bank predicted (PDF) that there would be more than 300 million e-bikes circulating in cities around the world by 2023. However, despite growing demand worldwide, the supply of e-bikes remains heavily dependent on Chinese manufacturers. EMotorad is attempting to reverse this trend by setting up its manufacturing operations in India.

“Almost 99% of the world buys e-bikes from China, and that’s what we want to change. Internationally it is a $40 billion industry. And we are trying to break into that,” Kunal Gupta, co-founder and CEO of eMotorrad, said in an interview.

After spending some time in the mobility industry and initial years in the two-wheeler motorcycle rental space, Gupta co-founded the startup in 2020 with Rajib Gangopadhyay, Aditya Ojha and Sumedh Battewar. The Pune-based startup began its journey in the Indian market and expanded its presence to global markets in 2021. The startup exports its e-bikes to over 18 countries by white labeling and selling its own branded models. EMotorad has a brand presence in five countries including the US, Europe, Australia, Japan and some Middle Eastern markets.

EMotorad currently has a portfolio of 14 e-bike models, of which 7 to 8 are available in India and the rest for global markets. The lineup is priced between $600 to $1,200 in the US and between 600 to 1,500 euros in Europe.

Gupta told TechCrunch that quality, technology and after-sales service are some of the USPs of eMotorrad bikes.

“You can’t always compete on your pricing. But the quality of our product has increased significantly,” the co-founder said. “The batteries and motors couldn’t be made smart with a software layer of technology because, of course, that was in an outsourced capacity.”

He said the startup has a 50-member technology center in Bengaluru that helps develop proprietary technology.

EMotorad promises to resolve any issues within 48 hours of receiving user complaints. The bike has a display that shows an error code to indicate any problems with the motor or battery components. This helps users quickly identify problems and report them to the manufacturer for quick resolution.

The startup assembles batteries, motors and other components at its facility in Pune, which can produce up to 90,000 bikes annually. The company is building a new 150,000-square-foot facility – which is expected to be ready in the next three months – to locally develop all key components from batteries and motors to displays and chargers “in-house smart With “drive train”. It will have the capacity to produce 400,000 units annually, Gupta said.

Apart from its own facility, the startup works with multiple partners across India to meet local demand. Even though there is no significant e-bike commuter base in the country, the world’s largest two-wheeler market, at the moment, eMotorad believes there is a growing trend.

“India’s mobility on electric bicycles is increasing significantly. “There has been a lot of positive growth there,” Gupta said.

EMotorad has a presence in 200 stores across the country and aims to expand to 800 stores in the next 18 months.

Last year, the startup sold 40,000 units worldwide, of which 10,000 were sold in India alone. Overall, it has sold 80,000 units to date, generating revenue of approximately $36 million.

“This year, we have seen a remarkable growth of almost 400% in our domestic business as compared to last year,” Gupta said.

The startup said it generated about $2 million in revenue from India last year and aims to grow it to about $7.8 million this year.

Globally, eMotorrad is looking to compete against companies like Red Power, Lectric and Cowboy by expanding its presence in the US, Europe and Australia. It aims to expand its global sales to 100,000 by fiscal 2025.

“We strongly believe that the market is big enough for multiple players… Fortunately, on our side, what is happening is that all the Chinese brands that existed till last year are no longer in business because of all the legal implications that come with these. “The companies with international businesses are mainly from Europe and the US,” Gupta said.

The startup, which employs 160 people globally, has a distribution-based business in the US, selling its products through distributors. Similarly, Australia, Japan and UAE are the franchise markets for eMotorrad. However, it has its own presence in Europe, which includes warehousing and a small assembly facility located in Spain. It is looking to expand its consumer business in Europe using the fresh fundraising.

