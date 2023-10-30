India's clock is changing, we must move faster: HUL CEO - Times of India

Mumbai: Hindustan Unilever CEO and MD Rohit Java, who took charge of the Rs 58,000-crore FMCG giant in June, says HUL’s next growth will not only be big but also quick. Java says he wants to maintain and build on the company’s success while ensuring that new ideas are quickly fostered. He takes charge at a time when the company’s volume growth has slowed, and it is facing resentment from low-cost local players. In an exclusive interview with TOI, Java says HUL is ready to partner with entrepreneurs to leverage its ecosystem and help them. scale. Part:

You are known as a change maker at Unilever. What can one expect from the re-imagining of HUL 2.0?

I have two jobs here. The first is to maintain and build on the success of a company that has a proud 90-year history and many firsts… to build on that success. Also, countries and consumers are changing, their expectations are changing. Therefore, there should be changes in our portfolio also. The clock speed of this country is changing. It has become very fast. You have all kinds of competitors in the market today. We must learn to move faster, experiment more, and scale new ideas faster across the length and breadth of our vast infrastructure.

The next evolution will be a company that is not only bigger, but faster. There is not only scale but also agility, not only great iteration but also experimentation. Some of our work on developing brands looks promising. Some of the new businesses we have acquired for Wellbeing, or for that matter, the new formats we are launching in the market, show that we have the right ingredients… which we now need to scale up.

We must have a culture of empowerment where we can differentiate decision making units. While we create a platform where HUL provides people with the stability, security, protection, regulatory, compliance and talent backbone, we still need a speedboat of progress where people can take our business to the next level.

On co-creation with startups facing funding winter…

We will encourage more work around new brand building. Our premium beauty business unit has led us to build a digital and social-first brand. We have learned to play that model. We are also open to partnership. There are a lot of enterprising, entrepreneurial energy and creative people in this country. We must leverage that strength and power as an ecosystem where we have the strength to play a strategic role in security, R&D and supply chain. We can help many entrepreneurs on a large scale.

That’s why we took a 20% stake in Wellbeing Nutrition, and why we took a stake in Oziva – we’ll have even more ways to build a brand and serve the community. We are divided into three large business units, and they have their own 16 categories. We operate as 16 Small Business Entrepreneurship Units. Partnerships would be one of the things we would like to do more of.

On competition…

Increased regional and local competition is the temporary reality of a portion of our business, but it is not the entire reality. Competitive intensity is the nature of the beast. This is not a zero-sum game. It’s about focusing on how we can best serve our consumers. It’s a huge market and has many years of growth left. The biggest focus is to get used to driving competitive volume growth as pricing is flat to negative right now and keep the upgrade engine running as that is the long-term story.

Do you see the premium portion of the portfolio growing?

Premiums are already growing 1.5 times faster than other parts of our portfolio. Most of the innovations, new benefits and formats are coming in that area. Upgrades will continue to be the engine of growth and are apparently on track to become 40% of the portfolio.

When will rural market growth return?

The data we are seeing now shows that rural sales are back to where they were two years ago, in terms of volume. It is on the road to recovery.

How do you see the next decade?

On a more transformational basis, we are well positioned to win and grow over the next decade. 19 of our brands are worth more than Rs 1,000 crore.

What is your leadership style?

I always start by having a collective and shared vision of what lighthouse is. The team I work with not only has a shared strategic alignment, but also a social alignment. I like teams that enjoy working with each other and have fun working with each other. I am keen to build a strong group of leaders so that I can empower them and have more time to think about the future. But at the same time, I like to roll up my sleeves if needed. In the first year of training, I was taught how to clean shelves to keep stuff. So, it’s about the consumer first. I believe in sticking to an agenda that has no more than five priorities, because anything beyond that can be confusing. I love the power of focus.

In one of your blogs, you mentioned Harish Manwani as one of your gurus. What have you learned from them?

I learned from him how to simplify the complex, and ultimately turn it into a rallying cry that gets actioned. I learned from him the ability to use it to reach the core. Sometimes, there is a lot of data thrown at you along with information, biases and opinions, but the ability to sift through it all to get to the heart of the issue is something I learned from him.

In one of your articles you said that you are a reserved person…

I love my moments of peace to re-energize myself. I think each of us is born with a different personality. Not all leaders are extroverts. I like to spend time with people I enjoy being with. Music, a book and my family are my best bonding moments.

Do you see the new generation spending lifelong careers with the organization?

Lifelong careers at the same company may be a thing of the past in general industry, but it turns out that people prefer to work for companies where they feel they are growing personally, with their closest friends. , and where their value system is not challenged.

