India's bike taxi startup Rapido is entering the cab business

Rapido, an eight-year-old Indian bike taxi startup, is expanding into the cab market in the South Asian country, which is dominated by Uber and its domestic rival Ola.

The Bengaluru-based startup has started a pilot project of its cab service in the southern city of Hyderabad, TechCrunch has learned. The company plans to expand this service to other cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chandigarh. The Delhi-NCR launch of Rapido Cabs will take place early next week, three people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

Until recently, Rapido customers have been able to ride on motorized motorcycles or three-wheeler auto rickshaws. The company’s decision to add cars to the mix diversifies its offerings and could help it expand its customer base. It also creates problems for existing customers who may have previously opted to take Uber on occasions when they need a ride in a car.

“At Rapido, we are thrilled to share that our testing in Hyderabad for Rapido Cabs has got off to a great start. The city’s vibrant market has welcomed us warmly, and the positive response is truly encouraging. As we forge our way forward, we are committed to keeping you closely informed about our progress and eagerly look forward to bringing our innovative services to other cities,” a Rapido spokesperson told TechCrunch. said in a statement.

In addition to offering cabs, Rapido is looking at partnering with ZingBus to integrate intercity bus ticket booking within its app, a source told TechCrunch. The partnership will help Rapido increase its gross merchandise value and help Gurugram-based ZingBus expand its customer base.

Rapido and Zingbus did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the partnership.

Founded in 2015, Rapido operates in over 100 cities in India and has over 25 million app downloads. As per the data available on its website, the startup has more than 10 million customers and more than 100 million rides.

For some time, India saw a monopoly in the app-based cab market, where Uber and Ola had 90% share. However, the country has started to see a change in the last few months, with locally-grown BlueSmart entering the market with its all-electric fleet and Mountain View-headquartered Indrive entering the market with its unique bargain model .

Although there are countless cabs in India, the price-sensitive nature of its population has led companies including Uber and Ola to offer bike taxis in major cities. Rapido comes as a solid option for these companies with its wide presence. The startup is claiming to have on-boarded over one million bike riders on the platform to offer affordable intra-city travel and last-mile connectivity.

However, the lack of clarity on bike taxi regulations in various Indian states has made it difficult for all platforms to continue their growth in the market.

According to data available on Traxon, Rapido has raised a total of $324 million, with the last round of $180 million announced in April last year. The startup counts VC firms including Westbridge, Shell Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners and AdvantageEdge among its investors. It is also backed by food delivery aggregator Swiggy and Indian two-wheeler giant TVS Motor Company.

