INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s secretary of state is appealing a ruling that a law setting voting requirements for a candidate’s party affiliation is unconstitutional in a ruling that raised the hopes of a U.S. Senate candidate. Who wants to run for office as a Republican?

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office filed a notice of appeal Friday with the Indiana Supreme Court on behalf of Secretary of State Diego Morales.

The filing came a day after a Marion County judge granted an injunction sought by John Rust, the former president of egg supplier Rose Acre Farms, who is running to replace Senator Mike Braun. Rust filed a lawsuit against Morales, the Indiana Election Commission and Jackson County Republican Party Chair Amanda Lowery in September to challenge the law and ensure his chances of a place on the ballot.

The law in question states that a candidate must have voted in the last two primary elections with the party with which the candidate is affiliated or the county party chair must approve the candidacy. In court filings, Rust argued that the law should be struck down “as being unconstitutionally vague and overly broad.”

A phone message was left by The Associated Press Friday evening seeking comment from Rust.

Rust voted as a Republican in the 2016 primary but as a Democrat in 2012. The lawsuit says he did not vote in the 2020 Republican primary due to the pandemic and the lack of competitive Republican races in Jackson County. Rust said that his Democratic votes were for people he knew personally.

The lawsuit says Lowery, the county Republican Party chairwoman, told Rust in a meeting in July that she would not certify him. Rust said that Lowery later cited his primary voting record.

At the November hearing, Rust said that the law prevents legitimate candidates from running for office who have recently moved to Indiana or who have changed political identities.

In his decision, Marion County Superior Court Judge Patrick J. Detrick said the law “imposes an unnecessary burden on the long-recognized right of Hoosiers to freely associate with the political party of their choice and effectively cast their vote.”

Should Rust win, he would still face a tough challenge for the GOP nomination. U.S. Representative Jim Banks has received the endorsement of the Indiana Republican Party and former President Donald Trump. Rust must also meet the signature quota for nomination.

Billing himself as a conservative gay man with an “outsider’s voice” for Washington, DC, Rust is the former president of his family business, Rose Acre Farms, in southern Indiana. Rose Acre Farms identifies itself as the second largest egg producer in the US

The company was one of the country’s four major egg producers accused of egg price fixing in the 2000s. A jury in Illinois federal court recently ruled that producers conspired to limit the domestic supply of eggs to raise prices between 2004-2008 and ordered the companies to pay $17.7 million in damages. Rose Acre Farms has denied any wrongdoing.

Senator Mike Braun is vacating the seat in his bid for governor.

Source