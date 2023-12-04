Indian state election results boost markets, reduce fiscal risks, analysts say

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in three of four key state elections will boost sentiment in the country’s equity markets, potentially attracting higher foreign inflows on confidence in political stability, analysts said. .

He said the results would also reduce the risk of fiscal populism ahead of national elections next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP wrested Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the main opposition Congress and retained Madhya Pradesh, defying predictions of a close contest, a better-than-expected result.

PhilipCapital analyst Anjali Verma wrote, “Although we see no possibility of BJP losing in the central elections, the state election results have boosted confidence… These developments, coupled with rising interest rates globally, bode well for FII inflows.” There is a signal.”

Analysts last week urged investors to protect their portfolios by using options ahead of the results on expectations of a tough competition.

City analysts say that various national economic issues such as inflation, unemployment and mixed consumption patterns have not reached the point of posing an electoral challenge to the BJP.

India’s blue-chip Nifty 50 index and BSE Sensex have gained 13.4% and 12.4%, respectively, this year. They added 1.4% after opening at a record high on Monday.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal said that while state election results have not shown any correlation with national elections in the past, the latest results have reduced the threat of political uncertainty on the market for the next five months.

“This bodes well for macro and policy momentum for India.”

“At the moment, major economies are seeing the highest growth,” Motilal Oswal said.

The Indian economy is projected to grow at a rate of 6.7%-7% in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, several economists said, cutting their estimates after the country beat growth expectations for the July-September quarter. Upgraded.

The results will also reduce fears of fiscal populism ahead of the general elections.

“After the state election results, there is no significant pressure on the central government to announce a big fiscal stimulus in the February interim budget ahead of the national elections,” Citi analysts said.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya N Thoppil)

