Indian startup founded by one of the winners of Prince William's Earthshot Prize 2023

S4S Technologies, an Indian full-stack food-processing, solar-technology platform, is one of the five winners of the Earthshot Awards 2023, called the “Eco Oscars”, founded by Britain’s Prince William.

Accion Andina, GRST, WildAid Marine Programme, S4S Technologies and Boomitra have been named 2023 winners and will each receive a catalytic £1 million award to support their efforts to scale up their innovative climate and environmental solutions.

The winners were selected from a shortlist of 15 finalists, each of whom solved one of the five problems identified by the award: “Protect and restore nature; Clean our air; Regenerate our oceans.” ; Build a waste-free world and fix our climate.”

The five winners were selected by Prince William and the Earthshot Awards Council, chaired by the architect of the Paris Agreement, Christiana Figueres. Other members of the council included Sir David Attenborough, Jack Ma and Indra Nooyi, among others.

S4S Technologies was selected for its efforts to “build a waste-free world.” The Maharashtra-based organization combats food waste, rural poverty and gender inequality by helping smallholder women farmers preserve and market surplus produce.

Founded in 2013 by six university friends – Nidhi Pant, Vaibhav Tidke, Swapnil Kokte, Ganesh Bhere, Sheetal Somani, Tushar Gaware and Ashwin Pavade – S4S Technologies provides affordable solar powered conduction dryers and food processing equipment to rural communities to prepare their crops. Provides. Instead of using on-site, cold storage or other more expensive methods of traditional industrial food preservation.

Harsh Mariwala’s Marico Innovation Foundation-incubated organization, which also provides market linkages, claims to have helped nearly 300,000 women small farmers register a 10-15% increase in profits, while the income of 2,000 women entrepreneurs It has doubled or tripled.

Addressing key business challenges for India’s food industry and farmers, S4S Technologies claimed to have crossed the revenue milestone of ₹100 crore in May this year.

By 2025, S4S wants to expand its reach to three million smallholder farmers and 30,000 entrepreneurs. They estimate that by 2026 they will reduce food waste by 1.2 million tonnes and remove the equivalent of 10 million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere.

