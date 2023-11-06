Indian patent filings growing faster than others globally – Times of India

New Delhi: Global patenting activity reached new records in 2022, driven by Indian and Chinese innovators and increased levels of innovation, entrepreneurship and digitalization in these countries. According to the annual World Intellectual Property Indicators (WIPI) report of WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization), patent filings by Indian applicants increased by 31.6% in 2022, an 11-year increase unmatched by any other country in the top 10 filers. There is increase.

More importantly, resident patent filings in India (filed with the Indian Patent Office) increased by 47% to 38,551 in 2022, and accounted for half of the total filings of 77,068 filed with the Indian Patent Office. Therefore, for the first time, more patents were filed by Indian residents than foreign filers, reflecting India’s rapidly growing innovation ecosystem, data from WIPO shows.

Innovators around the world submitted 3.5 million patent applications in 2022, an increase for the third consecutive year. Overall, China, the US, Japan, Republic of Korea and Germany were the countries where the highest number of patents were filed in 2022.

“IP filings have continued to grow in the face of the pandemic due to increased levels of innovation, creativity, entrepreneurship and digitalization in all parts of the world. Developing countries are increasingly becoming the engines of IP, and showing the greatest growth rates are because they are using innovation.” and the creative potential of their people. However, uncertainty continues to impact the global innovation ecosystem, with venture capital funding declining in many parts of the world. We urge investors to pursue quality, but not at the expense of supporting good ideas that can change the world for the better,” said WIPO Director-General Darren Tang.

Continuing a long-term trend, the vast majority of IP filing activity from all origins occurs in Asia. Asia’s share in global patent, trademark and industrial design filing activity in 2022 was 67.9%, 67.8% and 70.3%, respectively. The largest increase in filings was recorded from India. Switzerland (6.1%), China (3.1%), Austria (2.5%) and the UK (2.5%) also reported strong growth in filings.

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com