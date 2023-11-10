Indian-origin founder, whose company has been bought by Google, says working at Google is like owning a second passport

New Delhi, Updated: November 10, 2023 12:23 IST

The scale of work at tech companies like Google is so vast, and their work culture is so homogenous and distinctive, that working for them can feel like you’re part of a huge community. At least that’s how Indian-born tech entrepreneur Shreyans Bhansali describes his time at Google. In a blog post, Bhansali says that working for Google and getting its ID card, which allows employees access to the entire company, is like having a second passport.

Bhansali, who is currently the CTO at a company called Maven, became part of Google when the tech giant acquired Socratic, an edu-tech firm he co-founded.

In his blog post, Bhansali writes, “Go to any major city in the world and your (Google) badge will be a beautiful display with great food, a desk, and a high-speed link to every person in Google’s network of more than 200,000 people.” “Opens the office.”

It’s “like having a second passport,” he says.

He then writes, “And what it’s like visiting America as a foreigner, everything you see inside seems oddly familiar because of its largely exported influence, yet slightly different.”

Essentially, what Bhansali is saying is that Google is so big, it has tens of thousands of huge offices around the world that it feels like an entity that is niche. Its work culture also means that all Google offices follow a certain type of office culture – lots of free food, specific culture, different way of working and getting paid and living – no matter what part of the world the Google offices are in. Located in Ho, it gives Googlers a kind of “home” feeling.

Bhansali highlights that Google ID is equivalent to a passport because once you are inside the Google feature “surprisingly, you get instant access to all of it (all Google resources) with the badge”.

While Bhansali writes about Google, the same is true for many tech companies. Almost all the big ones – and especially Google, Facebook and Apple – have created a network of worldwide offices that seems to be part of something that is homogenous and attempts to give employees a similar work experience. World.

Given that tech companies are incredibly wealthy, this experience also means that — even if it’s not a passport — the employee badge of companies like Google and Facebook is a ticket to a kind of life experience far greater than most. People who don’t work for these companies get better. In other words, if you’re hoping for a better quality of life it might seem similar to getting a job at Google or immigrating to a developed country.

Ankita Chakraborty

10 November 2023

