Indian market regulator to monitor online platforms offering fractional real estate properties

MUMBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) – India’s markets regulatory board said on Saturday it will regulate online platforms offering fractional ownership of real estate assets, and provide such platforms with a framework for small and medium real estate investment trusts. Will be registered under.

In a statement after its quarterly board meeting, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also said that fresh investments by alternative investment funds will be stored electronically from September 2024.

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said investors are losing money in equity derivatives trading and it is the regulator’s duty to warn them about the risks.

But Buch said the surge in equity derivatives trading did not raise any systemic concerns.

The boom in derivatives trading in a historically conservative market environment emerged after stock exchanges replaced some options contracts to facilitate quick and cheap bets and the proliferation of online retail trading platforms.

Buch said SEBI has told one exchange that feedback was required from brokers and investors before allowing extension of market hours.

However, he did not mention the National Stock Exchange, which had sent the proposal for evening trading session to SEBI.

Concerns about Sebi’s plan to allow same-day settlement of equity market deals to help retail investors were “exaggerated”, Buch said.

The regulator on Saturday also approved rules for index providers and said some indices frequently used by market participants will come under Sebi rules.

