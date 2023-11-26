Indian conglomerate Murugappa Group looks to enter semiconductor sector

getty

The 123-year-old Murugappa Group wants to enter the semiconductor segment with a proposed $790 million plant.

It would be an interesting, high-tech addition to the $9 billion (revenue) engineering and financial services conglomerate, which is based in Chennai and serves 29 industries ranging from auto components to finance and sugar.

This expansion will take place through group company CG Power and Industrial Solutions, which is based in Mumbai. It had filed an application with the Government of India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology earlier this week to seek approval to set up a semiconductor plant. It has also requested government subsidies to offset some of the costs of setting up the plant.

86-year-old CG Power is looking to set up an outsourced semiconductor assembly test plant that will provide semiconductor assembly, packaging and testing of circuits.

The $790 million investment will take place over five years, and will include subsidies and contributions from joint venture partners. CG Power is looking to partner with technology providers or anchor customers to help get it off the ground.

CG Power – which came under Murugappa when the group’s engineering and manufacturing firm Tube Investments of India took a 56% stake in the debt-ridden company for ₹7 billion ($85 million) – manufactures industrial machinery and motors and drives. It manufactures everything from transformers and switchgears.

The Murugappa family – whose fourth and fifth generation members run the conglomerate – comes in at number 25 on the list of India’s richest with a net worth of $7.3 billion.

Murugappa Group’s proposed venture comes after Keynes Technology India announced last month that it wants to set up a semiconductor plant in the southern state of Telangana. The facility is estimated to cost Rs 28 billion ($340 million) by Kynes Technology, which was recently in the news for supplying electronic systems for India’s historic Moon mission.

Murugappa and Kaynes’ proposals would benefit from the Indian government’s ₹760 billion ($9.3 billion) production-linked stimulus plan announced in December 2021 to reduce import dependence and provide financial support to companies engaging in the development of semiconductors. will be. Display manufacturing segment. It is aimed at making India a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing.

“More and more groups in India will be interested in getting involved in semiconductors,” says Sanjay Gupta, president of industry body Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA). “But the important thing is that they have the right technology partners in the semiconductor sector. Should be. The challenge is to adopt the right technology and skilled workers to take it forward.”

Mining giant Anil Aggarwal had partnered with Taiwan’s Foxconn in February 2022 to launch a semiconductor joint venture. But after only 16 months of the joint venture, the deal was canceled and Foxconn pulled out of the partnership without giving any specific reason. Vedanta has not announced any new partner yet.

“There is no dearth of money for projects,” says IESA’s Gupta. “But we need a collaborative mindset.”

