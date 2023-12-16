Indian American serial entrepreneur among USA TODAY's Top 10 Emerging Entrepreneurs of 2023 – Indica News

Indica News Bureau-

An Indian American serial entrepreneur recently featured in the list of Top 10 Emerging Entrepreneurs for 2023 announced by USA Today. The list honors emerging entrepreneurs who are driving change through innovation, leadership and business success.

Serial entrepreneur Pranab Arora has been named in the prestigious list for 2023. Arora got his early experience of entrepreneurship when he watched his parents build their own companies. As CEO and board member of JMTD Holdings, a private equity firm, Arora helps early-stage businesses develop funding strategies and acquire new clients. His experience includes founding and advising several startups.

USA Today praised Pranab Arora for his “vision, passion and leadership skills” that allowed him to achieve “extraordinary success and influence” at a young age.

Known for his expertise in business, media and finance, Pranab Arora is an accomplished entrepreneur, investor and venture capitalist. He began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 16, starting a company that soon became a multi-million dollar enterprise. As CEO of JMTD Holdings, a private equity firm, he provides capital and strategic partnerships to industry leading companies, enhancing their competitiveness and profitability.

JMTD Holdings has invested in over 20 seed and Series A startups in industries such as medical, e-commerce and fintech. At JMTD, Arora helps company founders refine their business models, form strategic partnerships, and secure follow-on funding. Many of the startups that Arora has advised have raised successful Series B and C rounds from top-tier venture capital firms.

Pranav is also the head of division at Just Funky, a leading manufacturer of licensed and private label merchandise, where he focuses on licensing, design, manufacturing and improving B2B and B2C relationships. Under his leadership, Just Funky made Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Entrepreneur360 list as one of the ‘Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America.’

He also founded Stunned Mind, an e-commerce company related to Just Funky, and is involved in other ventures such as Decipher-AR and NFT Merch, both augmented reality companies. He also holds partnership positions at ILG Property Investors and PSSR Holdings and has previous experience as a founder and salesperson in other ventures.

Apart from business, Pranav is a committed philanthropist, supporting various causes, especially education and helping needy children. He is the Chairman of The Arora Foundation and the Vice Chairman and Chairman of The Just Funky Foundation, both of which focus on educational opportunities for underprivileged communities.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized among such a distinguished group of entrepreneurs,” said Arora. “I’m excited to help visionary founders achieve their dreams of building impactful businesses. This award is a testament to the hard work of all the entrepreneurs with whom I have had the privilege of collaborating over the years.”

Source: indicanews.com