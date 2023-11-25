Indian AI video startup Rephrase.ai announces acquisition by Adobe - Decrypt

Adobe Systems, a global leader in digital media solutions, is expanding its generative AI capabilities with the reported acquisition of Bengaluru-based startup Rephrase.ai.

Rephrase.ai – co-founded by IIT Bombay and IIT Roorkee graduates Shivam Mangala, Ashray Malhotra and Nishith Lahoti – simplifies video production, converting text into professional-looking videos, and addressing the rapidly growing text-to- -Attracts attention in the video. AI Generation Space.

This acquisition, announced by Mangala but not publicly confirmed by Adobe, would align with its ongoing investment in generic AI, evidenced by the recent launch of Adobe Firefly and advanced AI features in Photoshop. Adobe did not respond Decrypt Request for comment.

Mangla, CEO of Rephrase.ai, expressed his excitement on social media by highlighting his team’s journey and achievements.

“Rephrase.ai is being acquired by a leading creative tech company, ushering us into a new era of generative AI,” Mangala wrote. He explained how the Techstars incubator program, key partnerships, celebrity collaborations and a successful expansion into the US market fueled the growth. Startup journey.

He added, “Thank you to the more than 50 thousand users who have placed their trust in Rephrase products over the years, and we will remember the trust and love you have shown while working with us.” “As we begin this new chapter in a greater organization, the possibilities are endless.”

The rising tide of text-to-video AI

The text-to-video AI generation sector has grown significantly, with companies like Meta releasing Emu Video and RunwayML, leading the way in this field with their coherent capabilities. Additionally, Pika Labs and Stability AI have introduced popular video generation models, recently unveiling Stable Video Diffusion, an open-source alternative capable of producing high quality videos in high resolutions.

Stable Video Diffusion offers two models, SVD and SVD-XT, which support video generation at rates from three to 30 frames per second. This development was reported by decrypt Earlier today, AI-powered video generation adds to the dynamic landscape.

The reported acquisition of Rephrase.ai by Adobe is another step forward in its business model. The multimedia software giant had already shared a tool that uses AI to “inpaint” videos and edit their appearance. However, creating a video from scratch is more difficult because the AI ​​model has no context to work with (pixel space) and everything happens algorithmically (in latent space).

The acquisition comes at a time when India’s generic AI startup ecosystem is gaining momentum. According to Inc42’s 2023 report on ‘Generative AI Startup Landscape’, Indian startups in this domain have raised over $440 million since 2019. Rephrase.ai’s success story, which includes $13.9 million in total funding and a significant round led by Red Ventures, positions Adobe well in this emerging market.

As Adobe integrates Rephrase.ai’s technology with its Creative Cloud, including Premiere Pro and After Effects, the unprecedented potential of AI-powered video content tools becomes increasingly tangible.

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co