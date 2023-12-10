India will become a US$5 trillion economy by the end of 2025: Amit Shah

State Times News

Dehradun: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said India will become a US $ 5 trillion economy by the end of 2025.

Addressing the concluding session of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit at the Forest Research Institute here, Shah said India has progressed rapidly on every front in the last decade due to the visionary and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The world today is looking towards India with hopeful eyes. Between 2014 and 2023, India has risen from the 11th to the fifth economy in the world. “Never before has the country taken such a big leap in 75 years of independence,” he said and attributed all this to Modi’s visionary leadership and his ability to convert his vision into reality.

Shah said, Modi is leading the movement for climate change and he is trying to boost the world’s slowing GDP through the Make in India program besides leading the campaign for a terrorism-free world.

At G20, he said that the Delhi Declaration is a major achievement of India on the diplomatic front, which the world will remember for decades to come.

Shah said the country’s per capita income has doubled in the last ten years and during this period, 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty across the country.

“The IMF has described India as a bright spot in a dark area. Morgan Stanley said that by 2027, India will overtake Japan and Germany to become the world’s third largest economy. These are good signs. India’s time has come,” he said.

Regarding the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit, he said that when Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told him that he had set a target of getting investment of Rs 2 lakh crore for the summit, he was doubtful whether he would be able to achieve it . “But I congratulate him for signing investment MoUs worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore with various companies. The two-day summit marks the beginning of many new things for Uttarakhand. After two decades of building Uttarakhand, I can say with confidence that Atal ji made it and Modi ji is making it,” Shah said.

He asked investors to come to the state and unlock its unlimited investment potential in various sectors, adding that apart from the investment-friendly policies of the state government, it has corruption-free governance, which will help them.

Shah along with Chief Minister Dhami went to Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh in the evening and participated in Ganga Aarti there.

Parmarth Niketan chief Swami Chidanand Saraswati welcomed the two leaders when they reached the ashram to worship and seek blessings of Mother Ganga.

He was also accompanied by Yoga Guru Ramdev, former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Akhara Parishad President Mahant Shri Ravindra Puri.

