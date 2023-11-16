India, US sign MoU to promote collaboration and enhance innovation in startup ecosystem - ET Govt

“This step reflects the commitment of both countries towards fostering innovation, creating opportunities and promoting mutual development in the dynamic field of emerging technologies.” India and the US have signed an agreement to promote collaboration and enhance innovation in the startup ecosystem. countries.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on “Enhancing Innovation Ecosystem through Innovation Handshake” under the framework of India-US Commercial Dialogue was signed between the two countries in San Francisco on November 14. In June, Prime Minister Modi paid a state visit to the US at the invitation of President Biden. The establishment of the “Innovation Handshake” was announced in a joint statement by the leaders during the official state visit.

The MoU was signed at the kick-off industry roundtable titled “Decoding the “Innovation Handshake”: US-India Entrepreneurship Partnership” in San Francisco. At the event, supported by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) and Startup India, CEOs of leading ICT companies, executives from venture capital firms, and founders of startups in critical and emerging technology sectors discussed how to enhance US-India technology cooperation.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is in San Francisco. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a release that the MoU was signed at an industry roundtable meeting.

The MoU has been signed with the aim of connecting the startup ecosystem in both the countries and removing specific regulatory barriers for collaboration. It also includes sharing information and best practices to raise funds for startups and promote innovation and job growth, especially in critical and emerging technologies (CET), as in the ICET. Recognized under the India-US initiative.

The MoU signals a joint commitment to strengthen the startup ecosystem in deep technology areas and promote collaboration in critical and emerging technologies (CETs). It is set to have a positive impact on economic activity, attract investments and generate employment, especially among start-ups operating in CET sectors. The scope of cooperation will include a series of India-US Innovation Handshake events, including hackathons and “open innovation” events, information sharing and other activities.

The announcement laid the groundwork for two future Innovation Handshake programs to take place in India and the United States in early 2024, including an investment platform aimed at helping American and Indian startup companies bring their innovative ideas and products to market. and a “Hackathon in Silicon Valley” where American and Indian startups will present ideas and technologies to help tackle global economic challenges.

This step reflects the commitment of both the countries towards promoting innovation, creating opportunities and promoting mutual development in the dynamic field of emerging technologies. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in its release that the “Innovation Handshake” lays the foundation for a new era of cooperation between the United States and India.

Commercial Dialogue (CD) is a cooperative undertaking at the ministerial level between India and the United States of America aimed at facilitating regular discussions to deepen relations between the business communities, including private sector meetings as well as regular Includes government-to-government meetings. To facilitate trade and maximize investment opportunities across a wide range of economic sectors, the release said.

The 5th India-US Commercial Dialogue was held on 10 March 2023 during the visit of US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo between 8-10 March. The meeting restarted commercial dialogue with a strategic focus on supply chain resilience, climate and clean technology cooperation, advancing an inclusive digital economy, and facilitating post-pandemic economic recovery, especially for SMEs and startups.

This included the launch of a new Working Group on Talent, Innovation and Inclusive Growth (TIIG) under the Commercial Dialogue. It was noted that this working group will also support the efforts of startups working towards the goals of iCET, particularly by focusing on startups through identifying specific regulatory barriers to collaboration and specific ideas for joint activities. With a focus on fostering greater connectivity between our innovation ecosystem.

