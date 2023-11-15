India, US sign MoU to promote collaboration among startups, boost innovation

The Commerce Ministry said the MoU was signed at an industry roundtable meeting.

San Francisco:

India and the US have signed an agreement to boost innovation by enhancing collaboration among startups, removing regulatory barriers and sharing best practices on raising funds by entrepreneurs, an official statement said on Wednesday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on enhancing the innovation ecosystem through an innovation handshake under the framework of the India-US Commercial Dialogue was signed in San Francisco on November 14.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is in San Francisco.

Indian industry players, CEOs of leading ICT companies, executives from venture capital firms, and founders of startups in critical and emerging technology sectors participated and discussed ways to enhance US-India technology collaboration.

“The signing of the MoU seeks to connect the dynamic startup ecosystem of both parties, address specific regulatory barriers to collaboration, share information and best practices for startup fundraising and innovation especially in critical and emerging technologies (CETs) “Identified under the India-US Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET),” the ministry said.

It said the MoU signals a joint commitment to strengthen the startup ecosystem in deep technology areas and promote collaboration in critical and emerging technologies.

“It is set to have a positive impact on economic activity, attract investments and generate employment, especially among startups operating in CET sectors,” it said.

The scope of cooperation will include a series of India-US Innovation Handshake programs. Two events are scheduled to take place in India and the US in early 2024, including an investment forum aimed at helping the countries’ startup companies bring their ideas and products to market, and a hackathon in Silicon Valley, where American and Indian startups will be included. Introduce ideas and technologies to help address global economic challenges.

The Dialogue is a cooperative undertaking at the ministerial level between India and the US, which aims to facilitate regular discussions to deepen ties between the business communities, including the private sector, to facilitate trade and maximize investment opportunities. Includes sector meetings as well as regular government-to-government meetings. ,

Commerce Secretaries Gina Raimondo and Piyush Goyal led the roundtable to officially launch the two ambitious ‘innovation handshake’ agenda previewed by US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June.

“Through the Innovation Handshake, the United States and India are creating an important technology partnership that will further strengthen our mutual innovation ecosystem,” Raimondo said. He said this is an important step to strengthen US-India commercial relations.

In June, Prime Minister Modi paid a state visit to the US at the invitation of President Biden.

Piyush Goyal said the handshake signals a joint commitment to strengthen the startup ecosystem and promote collaboration in CET between the two countries.

Piyush Goyal said, “The signing of an MoU to enhance the innovation ecosystem through the Innovation Handshake is an important step towards enhancing the India-US partnership for the 21st century.”

Innovation Handshake, a concept developed under the US-India Commercial Dialogue, a series of candid discussions designed to bring both governments together with venture capital leaders, entrepreneurs, and other industry and institutional stakeholders to unlock opportunities and address challenges on priority Will bring together. Areas identified under US-India iCET.

