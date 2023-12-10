India-UK FTA: How OPEC+ saw its grip on global oil markets weakened despite additional production cuts

The OPEC+ alliance’s grip on global oil markets is becoming less secure by the day.

Crude oil traders have rejected a Nov. 30 pledge by Saudi Arabia and its allies to reduce excess supply by 900,000 barrels per day, and cast doubt on its implementation. Despite several attempts by the group to boost sentiment last week, prices fell 11% to a five-month low.

Some of the oil world’s most powerful figures, such as Saudi Arabia’s energy chief and Russia’s deputy prime minister, have issued public assurances that supply curbs could be extended beyond March. President Vladimir Putin made a rare visit to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in a show of unity among oil producers. Everything is useless.

Traders are skeptical that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will make enough cuts to rein in the growing surplus. Fuel demand growth is slowing and rival supplies are rising – particularly from the cartel’s old foe, US shale drillers.

“The market has proven very disappointed by the OPEC+ measures,” said Max Layton, head of commodity research at Citigroup Inc. These measures are “not sufficient to prevent a gradual decline of the oil balance” over the next year.

The additional cuts announced on November 30 will not take effect until January, and are an example of the group’s actions taking some time to affect prices. The Saudis first announced their unilateral 1 million barrel-a-day production cut in June, but it was not until July that prices sustained a sustained rise.

But for now at least, the supply cuts are not having the desired effect. Oil prices have fallen about 25% since hitting near $100 a barrel in London three months ago. While the move provides relief to consumers and central banks after years of hyperinflation, it poses an economic threat to the 23 countries of the OPEC+ alliance. On Thursday, the futures price of crude oil in New York was trading around $ 70 per barrel.

Global markets look set for further weakness next year, according to the International Energy Agency, as demand from China remains low due to financial difficulties while supply worldwide increases. US crude oil production rose to a record high of more than 13 million barrels per day as shale explorers were again buoyed by the support OPEC+ gave prices earlier this year.

“Everyone’s gone oil negative, and not just because the U.S. has ramped up production this year,” Paul Sankey, founder of Sankey Research LLC, told Bloomberg Television.

removes confusion

Last week, the gloomy outlook prompted the OPEC+ group – which had already kept millions of barrels off the market last year to prop up prices – to intervene again.

Yet initial price gains soon faded as the group’s new production levels were revealed through a series of announcements from individual OPEC+ members, without the usual table of formal quotas or a concluding press conference to clarify the details. Without.

While Riyadh committed to extending its 1 million barrel-a-day cuts through March, no new measures were offered by the kingdom, whose vast production capacity has been a cornerstone of previous agreements. Instead, large contributions came from countries like Iraq, which has a poor track record of adhering to quotas.

Meanwhile, Russia has continued to hide its exact obligations by saying that its supply curbs will now include cuts to exports of crude or refined products, the latter of which are not typically subject to OPEC+ limits. After several days of heated debate, Angola rejected its new quota altogether and insisted it would pump as much as possible.

Analysts delivered a scathing verdict. Adviser Wanda Insights labeled the deal a “confusing, tangled mess,” while bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. said its “ambiguity” could drag prices down to $70.

negative optics

“The unclear prospects for this OPEC+ meeting will reinforce negative market sentiment heading into the new year,” said Bob McNally, chairman of consultant Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official.

This is a far cry from previous OPEC+ actions, such as a record 10 million barrel-a-day supply cut that revived prices from a historic low and saved the oil industry when demand collapsed during the 2020 COVID pandemic.

When OPEC+ revealed that it had successfully admitted fast-growing producer Brazil to its charter, sentiment did not improve, only for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to quickly explain that his entry was aimed at protecting the group’s fossil fuel economy. Retirement had to be accelerated.

In the coming days, senior coalition officials attempted to turn things around.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg Television on Monday that the 23-nation alliance could “absolutely” extend the measures beyond the first quarter of next year. He said the promised restrictions would “take a toll” and prevent inventories from rising in the next quarter, proving critics of the deal “absolutely wrong.”

Prices initially rose after the prince’s statement, but immediately faltered again. His sentiment was echoed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak a day later and then by Algerian Energy and Mines Minister Mohamed Arkab on Wednesday, but again to no avail.

sad market

“The market seems a little confident about petro-nations,” said Norbert Ruecker, head of economics at bank Julius Baer & Co Ltd. The resulting mood is “extraordinarily gloomy”.

The coalition is not due to meet again until June, and no date has yet been set for the next meeting of the influential ministerial committee overseeing the cuts – something that normally happens every two months.

To revive troubled markets, Citigroup estimates that OPEC+ may call another emergency meeting before the year ends. Others are wondering whether it will change course entirely.

“OPEC’s strategy looks fragile,” said Doug King, chief investment officer at Merchants Commodity Fund, “because supporting prices is the only way to finance the tide of U.S. shale oil.” Sankey said Riyadh is also giving customers to its political rival Iran, which has restored production to a five-year high while bypassing U.S. sanctions.

A “more logical plan” for the group would be to open the taps and drop prices as it did in 2014, King said. This will increase demand and “reset shale in a meaningful way,” he said.

Source: m.timesofindia.com