MSMEs have become the driving force behind India’s economic growth, job creation and driving innovation. To recognize and honor their achievements, India SME Forum (ISF), India’s largest non-governmental, non-profit organization for small and medium businesses, has partnered with Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks. In collaboration, winners announced. 10th edition of India SME 100 Awards. Held in conjunction with a conference titled, “Enabling MSMEs for $5 trillion economy“The awards aim to highlight the contributions of India’s top 100 SMEs. These MSMEs operating as offline enterprises or selling on marketplaces like Amazon or ONDC have benefited from various government schemes like Gati Shakti, Digital India etc.

Shri Vinod Kumar, Chairman, ISF, Said, “The 10th edition of the India SME 100 Awards stands as a guide, highlighting the remarkable achievements of our country’s top SMEs. As we strive towards a $5 trillion economy, these dynamic enterprises have been at the forefront, propelling India towards global recognition and competitiveness. Through our joint effort with Axis Bank, we are committed to supporting and nurturing these businesses as they are making a significant impact. This is the first time that more than 20 D2C brands have featured in the top 100 list. I am excited to see businesses adopting digital as it gives them the edge they need to compete with global players.

Amitabh Chaudhary, MD and CEO, Axis Bank, Said, “It is a proud moment for us to honor MSMEs that have made extraordinary contributions to the growth of the Indian economy. With their dynamism, flexibility and drive for innovation, MSMEs are focusing on improving production methods and employing modern scientific management capabilities to sustain and strengthen their operations. At Axis Bank, we are committed to driving growth and creating new horizons of success for our country’s vibrant MSMEs. These awards celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of MSMEs across India and highlight their remarkable performance in the industry.”

From over 31,000 nominations spanning various sectors, the awards recognized 36 small, 54 medium and 10 micro segment companies Across the country, the assessment was conducted by a 15-member diverse jury panel on parameters including both financial and non-financial indicators such as development performance, financial soundness, people’s capital and international outlook. Some of the major winners include Jagadamba Polymers Pvt Ltd, Kane Global Design Pvt Ltd, Rockwell Industries Ltd and ABK Imports Pvt Ltd.

The event saw the participation of honored guests Mr. Manish GuptaFounder & CEO, D2C Ecommerce, Mr. Rajeev MehtaExecutive Vice President, Vodafone Idea Business Services, and Sri Ganesh Shankaran, Group Executive and Head, Wholesale Banking Coverage Group, Axis Bank, among others. It also included four practical sessions covering digital transformation strategies to enhance MSME adaptability, role of entrepreneurship in empowering women businesses, innovative financial solutions for efficient capital access and global expansion through streamlined logistics and e-commerce usage. Topics such as strategies for ,

Source: www.cxotoday.com