India overtakes Hong Kong to become the world’s seventh largest stock exchange

Pedestrians walk towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station at dusk in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | getty images

India’s stock market value has overtaken Hong Kong to become the seventh largest in the world as optimism grows about the country’s economic prospects.

As of the end of November, India’s National Stock Exchange had a total market capitalization of $3.989 trillion, while Hong Kong’s stood at $3.984 trillion, according to World Federation of Exchanges data.

India’s Nifty 50 index reached another record high on Monday. It has gained nearly 16% so far this year and is on track for its eighth consecutive year of profit. In contrast, Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index has fallen 18% year to date.

India has been a standout market in the Asia-Pacific region this year. Increased liquidity, greater domestic participation and improving dynamics in the global macro environment in the form of a decline in US Treasury yields have boosted the country’s stock markets.

The world’s most populous country is also scheduled to hold general elections next year, which analysts predict could lead to another victory for the ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

HSBC said, “For the general election, opinion polls and recent state elections indicate that the current BJP-led government is likely to achieve a decisive victory, leading to a bullish outlook in the first three to four months of the year on expectations of policy continuity.” Can come.” strategists said in a client note.

HSBC said banks, health care and energy are the sectors best positioned for next year.

Sectors such as auto, retailers, real estate and telecom are also relatively well positioned for 2024, while fast-moving consumer goods, utilities and chemicals are among the sectors HSBC has classified as unfavorable.

Hong Kong lags behind

In early November, the Hong Kong government said it expected the economy to grow 3.2% in 2023, cutting its GDP growth forecast in August from 4% to 5%.

The city’s government has warned that rising geopolitical tensions and tight financial conditions are weighing on investment, goods exports and consumption sentiment. Consumer confidence has also suffered in Hong Kong.

“Hong Kong’s economy is set to soften in 2024 as annual real GDP growth slows from 3.5% to around 2% in 2023,” DBS economists said.

“Central to this recovery is mainland tourism revival, strengthening the retail and catering sectors.”

China has set a growth target of 5% for 2023. Its third-quarter GDP came in at 4.9%, raising hopes that the world’s second-largest economy will meet or exceed expectations.

Source: www.cnbc.com