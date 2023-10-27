India Mobile Congress 2023: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 7th edition of India Mobile Congress in Delhi, interacts with representatives of major telecom companies (watch video) | latest

New Delhi, October 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 7th edition of India Mobile Congress at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The Prime Minister was seen interacting with representatives of major telecom companies. Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Chairman Akash Ambani was also with the Prime Minister and told the Prime Minister about the work being done by his company in the field of telecommunication.

He talked about Reliance Jio’s Space Fiber initiative, which is capable of providing speeds up to 1 Gbps. The Jio pavilion also showcases Jio Bharat devices, which offer 4G services. India Mobile Congress 2023: PM Narendra Modi launches 100 5G labs across the country (watch video).

PM Modi inaugurates 7th edition of India Mobile Congress 2023

#Watch , PM Modi inaugurated an exhibition at the 7th edition of India Mobile Congress in Delhi. Along with the PM, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Chairman Akash Ambani was also present in this program. pic.twitter.com/dMIhANBaEO – ANI (@ANI) Bharti Enterprises Chairperson Sunil Bharti Mittal also spoke to the Prime Minister. At the Mobile Congress, Bharti Enterprises is showcasing the future of innovation with technologies like 5G Plus, AI-enabled technology and other digital infrastructure.

agency news ANI| October 27, 2023 12:41 PM IST

New Delhi, October 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 7th edition of India Mobile Congress at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The Prime Minister was seen interacting with representatives of major telecom companies. Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Chairman Akash Ambani was also with the Prime Minister and told the Prime Minister about the work being done by his company in the field of telecommunication.

He talked about Reliance Jio’s Space Fiber initiative, which is capable of providing speeds up to 1 Gbps. The Jio pavilion also showcases Jio Bharat devices, which offer 4G services. India Mobile Congress 2023: PM Narendra Modi launches 100 5G labs across the country (watch video).

PM Modi inaugurates 7th edition of India Mobile Congress 2023

#Watch , PM Modi inaugurated an exhibition at the 7th edition of India Mobile Congress in Delhi. Along with the PM, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Chairman Akash Ambani was also present in this program. pic.twitter.com/dMIhANBaEO – ANI (@ANI) 27 October 2023

Bharti Enterprises Chairperson Sunil Bharti Mittal also spoke to the Prime Minister. At the Mobile Congress, Bharti Enterprises is showcasing the future of innovation with technologies like 5G Plus, AI-enabled technology and other digital infrastructure. Earlier, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited had demonstrated ‘GeoSpaceFiber’, India’s first satellite-based GigaFiber service to provide high-speed broadband services in previously inaccessible geographical areas of India. Jio showcased its new satellite broadband. During the event, PM Modi will also present awards to 100 ‘5G Use Case Labs’ set up in educational institutions across India as part of the ‘100 5G Labs initiative’.

The initiative aims to harness the potential of 5G technology by promoting the development of 5G applications tailored to India’s specific needs and global demands. By encouraging innovation in various sectors including education, agriculture, healthcare, power and transportation, this initiative takes India to the forefront in the use of 5G technology. India Mobile Congress 2023: ‘We are proud that the world is using Made in India mobile phones’, says PM Narendra Modi (watch video).

Additionally, it plays a vital role in preparing the country’s academic and start-up ecosystem for the upcoming 6G era, significantly contributing to the development of indigenous telecom technology critical to national security. Speaking at the event, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav said the PM’s vision was of technology that is democratised. The Union Minister said, “It is the vision of PM Modi that technology should be democratic and people-centric and pave the way for the development of the society. With this vision, PM Modi has transformed the telecom sector.”

India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023, to be held from October 27 to 29, is Asia’s largest telecom, media and technology platform. It provides a platform to showcase India’s remarkable progress in telecommunications and technology, make important announcements and provide an opportunity to start-ups to showcase innovative products and solutions.

Under the theme ‘Global Digital Innovation’, IMC 2023 seeks to strengthen India’s position as a developer, manufacturer and exporter of cutting-edge technologies including 5G, 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and discuss important semiconductor-related issues . Industry, Green Technology and Cyber ​​Security.

This year, IMC has introduced a startup program called ‘Aspire’ to facilitate connections between startups, investors and established businesses, fostering new entrepreneurial initiatives and collaborations. The event is expected to host over one lakh participants from 22 countries, including approximately 5,000 CEO level delegates, 230 exhibitors, 400 startups and various stakeholders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from a syndicated news feed, LatestLY staff may not have modified or edited the body of the content)

Source: www.latestly.com