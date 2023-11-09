India is in the midst of an unusual IPO boom

Investors looking to cash in on India’s growth have typically focused their attention either on giant conglomerates run by the country’s tycoons or on tech companies changing the way Indians shop, learn or travel. How, then, to explain the excitement around Celo World, a 61-year-old medium-sized company that listed its shares on two local stock exchanges on November 6? It produced the “tiffin” boxes that Indians used to carry their lunch to school or work, as well as cheap pens and molded furniture – hardly exciting stuff. Yet its shares surged 29% on their first day of trading, pushing its market value above $2 billion. This is almost 60 times the net profit made in the last financial year. Its initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed by almost 40 times.

Cello World has no bold plans to reinvest the $230 million raised in the offering; It will all go back to the family that controls the firm, which still holds 81% of the equity. Nor is the business unique. At the end of last month, another pen manufacturing company, Flair Writing Industries, got approval for IPO. Several furniture companies are also lining up to offer shares in the near future. In short, the cello world is pretty boring.

Some venture capitalists will be lining up for a stake in such a business. Foreign portfolio managers, many of whom have decided on a strategy to enter India through some stake in the country’s most powerful groups, will probably also leave. However, recent months have shown that one of the most lucrative corners of the Indian economy may be companies like Cello World, which are profiting from the country without trying to write its growth story.

Late last year, valuations in India’s private markets plunged as investors lost patience with loss-making startups such as Oyo, a hotel chain, and Byju’s, an online-learning business. Public markets also declined. Shares of logistics startup Delhivery, which listed with much fanfare in early 2022, declined. A report by short-seller Hindenburg in January this year shook foreign investors’ confidence in the accounting practices of the business empire of Indian tycoon Gautam Adani and drew attention to the weak profitability of many of the country’s conglomerates. , (Adani Group denied any wrongdoing.)

The first sign of a change in mood came in April with the listing of Mankind Pharma, a maker of condoms and pregnancy tests. The firm attracted investors with its steady revenue growth, from about $750m in 2020 to $1bn in 2022, and healthy profits. It quickly became clear that attractive opportunities abounded in common sectors of the economy experiencing extraordinary growth.

After this there was a flood of listings. As of early November, 194 companies had gone public this year, up from 144 in 2022 (see chart). Jefferies, an investment bank, has calculated that 72% of recent Indian IPOs have been oversubscribed by at least ten times. Along with consumer-goods companies such as Cello World and Mannkind Pharma, investors also bought shares of newly listed companies in other generally uninspired industries such as construction, chemicals, steel and electrical components. Although not at the technological frontier, many of these companies are benefiting from the Indian government’s efforts to boost the domestic manufacturing sector (at China’s expense) and improve the country’s infrastructure. Cable maker RR Kabel, listed in September, is one such company. On November 6, it reported that profits had doubled year on year in the July to September quarter.

The listing surge shows no signs of slowing down. An additional 29 applications for public offerings have been approved by India’s securities regulator, and an additional 46 are currently under consideration. Companies involved in the share offering process include sledgehammer manufacturers and car parts manufacturers. All are expected to go to the public before India’s general elections next May. Nipun Goyal of IIFL Securities, an investment bank that helped finance many of this year’s listings, notes that the IPO pipeline looks strong for the next 12 to 24 months; He is betting that the boom could continue for five to seven years. In fact in October, in anticipation of all this, his company moved into new offices with three times the space.

