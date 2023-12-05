India is building its largest renewable energy project in the salt desert bordering Pakistan.

KHAWDA, India (AP) — The project, rising from the open expanse of the vast salt desert separating India from Pakistan, will likely be the world’s largest renewable energy project when completed three years from now.

The solar and wind power project will be so large that it will be visible from space, according to the developers of what is being called the Khawra Renewable Energy Park, named after the village nearest to the project site.

Thousands of workers install poles at the site on which solar panels will be installed. The pillars rise like perfectly aligned concrete cactuses that stretch as far as the eye can see. Other workers are building foundations to install giant wind turbines; They are also transporting construction materials, building substations and laying miles of wires.

When completed, the project will be as large as Singapore, covering 726 square kilometers (280 sq mi). The Indian government estimates that it will cost at least $2.26 billion.

The shift to renewable energy is a key issue at the ongoing COP28 climate summit. Some leaders have expressed support for a goal of tripling worldwide renewable energy in any final agreement while curbing the use of coal, oil and natural gas, which spew planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

What makes this massive industrial activity unique is that it is taking place in the heart of the Rann of Kutch in the western Indian state of Gujarat. The Rann is an unforgiving salt desert and marshland at least 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) from the nearest human habitation, but just a short army truck ride from one of the world’s most tense international borders separating the two South Asian countries. Is at distance c.

Ground zero of India’s clean energy transition

When The Associated Press visited the renewable energy park, two days of unseasonably heavy rain had left the ground muddy and standing water as the only source of water in this rugged terrain is evaporation. This made it even more difficult for workers to do their work.

Despite the difficult conditions, an estimated 4,000 workers and 500 engineers have been living in temporary camps for most of the last year to get the project up and running.

Once completed, it will supply 30 gigawatts of renewable energy annually, enough to power about 18 million Indian homes.

As India aims to install 500 GW of clean energy by the end of the decade and reach net zero emissions by 2070, this project site will make a significant contribution to the world’s most populous country’s transition to energy production from non-carbon emitting sources. Will give.

As things stand, India is still mostly powered by fossil fuels, especially coal, which generates more than 70% of India’s electricity. Renewable energy currently contributes about 10% of India’s electricity needs. The country is currently the third-largest emitter of planet-warming gases after China and the United States.

“There are people from all over India working here,” said KSRK Verma, Khawra project head of Adani Green Energy Ltd., the renewable energy arm of Adani Group, which has been contracted by the Indian government to build the 20 gigawatt project. Verma, who has over 35 years of experience in building dams on turbulent South Asian rivers and huge natural gas tanks beneath the Bay of Bengal, says this is one of the most difficult projects he has undertaken.

“It is not at all an easy place to work, there are no settlements here, the land is marshy, there are very strong winds, rains and it is a high earthquake prone area,” said Vineet Jain, managing director of the company. Adani Green is headquartered in Ahmedabad city.

Jain, who has overseen several ambitious projects for the Adani Group, said the first six months were spent just in building the infrastructure. “We started working on the actual project from April this year,” he said.

Adani Group has been in the news this year ever since US-based short-selling Hindenburg Research firm accused the group and its chief Gautam Adani of “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud”. Adani Group has termed the allegations as baseless.

Adani Green’s Jain says the allegations have had little impact on ongoing projects, including work at the Khavra Renewable Energy Park.

An example to follow

“Twenty years ago, India was right where a vast expanse of the developing world was,” Ajay Mathur, director general of the International Solar Alliance, said of the country’s renewable energy production. The alliance has 120 member countries and promotes renewable energy – primarily solar – around the world.

About 200 kilometers (124 miles) away in the industrial town of Mundra, also on the coast of Gujarat state, Adani Group is manufacturing the solar and wind power parts needed for the project. It is one of the few places in India where most solar power components are made from scratch. Some factories are run like laboratories, requiring protective gear, face masks and head covers to avoid dust particles that can compromise solar cells.

A nearby wind power factory aims to produce 300 turbines per year, with each blade spanning approximately 79 meters (86 yd) and weighing 22 metric tons (24 t). Each wind turbine generator is capable of producing 5.2 MW of clean energy. He will be India’s biggest.

As the Solar Alliance’s Mathur said, “India has come a long way,” and its large-scale renewable energy projects, including the Khawra Park, will be inspirational to other developing countries. “Here’s a country that was exactly where they are today and was able to make change,” he said.

Environmental effect

Recognizing the importance of transition to renewable energy, environmental experts and social activists say India’s decision to allow clean energy projects without any environmental impact assessment is bound to have adverse consequences.

According to conservation scientist Abi T Vanek, “the salt desert is a unique landscape” that is “rich with flora and fauna”, including flamingos, desert foxes and migratory bird species that fly from Europe and Africa to winter in the region. Let’s fill. Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for research in ecology and environment. Vanak has supervised several research projects related to the environment in the Kutch region.

Kutch and other similar areas have been classified as “waste land” by the Indian government – ​​and Vanak says this is extremely unfortunate. “They are not recognized as legitimate ecosystems,” he said.

According to Kutch-based environmentalist Sandeep Virmani, because renewable energy projects are exempt from environmental impact assessments, “no system exists” to determine the best locations for them.

With an area of ​​slightly more than 45,000 square kilometers (17,374.5 sq mi), Kutch district is as big as Denmark and is the largest district in India. In view of this, Virmani said that there is enough land in Kutch for various renewable energy projects. But they fear large-scale projects could impact the area’s dairies and other local businesses. “This should be in the context of not compromising on the second economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, longtime residents are still waiting to see how this massive project near their village will affect them.

Hirelal Rajde, 75, who has spent most of his life in Khavda, is mindful of the upcoming energy project as well as the increase in tourism in recent years in this desolate area. “I think these developments are both good and bad,” Rajde said.

He said, “I think overall it will create problems rather than benefits. I tell everyone living here to keep their land and not sell it. I tell them that in a few years their business It will increase so much that they will not be able to rest even at night.”

Sibi Arasu, The Associated Press

