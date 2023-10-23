India is a ‘slow moving elephant’ but a viable alternative to China, says veteran investor David Roche

India can become the world’s second largest economy by 2075. And international businesses and investors alike are keeping an eye on the country.

Veteran investor David Roche said India is a “slow moving elephant” that still has many hurdles, but is now a viable alternative to China.

“I think India will benefit from the decline in the attractiveness of China’s foreign direct investment and portfolio flows,” Roche told CNBC’s “Street Science Asia” on Friday.

India is associating itself with a “democratic alliance” of the world’s “richest and most vibrant economies”, he said.

After overtaking China to become the world’s most populous country, India may also overtake its neighbor to become the world’s second largest economy by 2075.

“So I think we’re seeing a shift by corporations, not just fixed investments, but portfolio investments out of China and into India,” Roche said.

However, he also warned that the perception of how much money flows into India is often higher than the reality.

“I think one has to pay attention to the current levels and be cautious about that,” Roche warned.

Investors and economists are becoming increasingly optimistic about India’s growth story. India’s economy is expected to grow 6.3% in 2023, according to the October update of the IMF’s World Economic Outlook.

Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis, told CNBC last week that India is “a bright spot in the global economic picture.” He pointed out that the optimism around the country has prompted global companies to shift some of their manufacturing facilities to the country.

Google on Thursday announced that it will begin manufacturing in India, starting with its Pixel 8 phones launched earlier this month. Similarly, Apple supplier Foxconn has started producing iPhone 15 in India as the company diversifies its manufacturing from China.

According to IDC data, India is the second largest smartphone market worldwide in terms of annual shipments and sales, accounting for about 12% of the global market.

Still, Roche said the companies won’t be pulling out of China altogether any time soon.

“Put yourself in the position of the head of Apple. You don’t go to Beijing and “knock knock”, by the way, I’m going. I really enjoyed being here, goodbye!”

“So I really think the reality of moving beyond China is a long way from there,” he said.

