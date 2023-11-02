NEW DELHI, Nov 2 (Reuters) – Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India’s cyber security agency is investigating complaints of mobile phone hacking by senior opposition politicians who reported receiving warning messages from Apple.

Vaishnav was quoted in the Indian Express newspaper on Thursday as saying that New Delhi-based computer emergency response team CERT-In has started an investigation, adding, “Apple has confirmed that it has received a notice for investigation”.

A political aide of Vaishnav and two officials at the federal home ministry told Reuters that all cyber security concerns raised by the politician were being investigated.

There was no immediate comment from Apple about the investigation.

This week, Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of trying to hack the mobile phones of opposition politicians after some lawmakers shared screenshots of a notification on social media quoting the iPhone maker: “Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise an iPhone associated with your Apple ID”.

A senior minister of the Modi government also said that he had also received the same information on his phone.

Apple said it had not attributed the threat notifications to “any specific state-sponsored attacker”, adding that “it is possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks may not be detected.” It hasn’t worked.”

In 2021, India was rocked by reports that the government had used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to spy on several journalists, activists and politicians, including Gandhi.

The government has refused to answer questions about whether India or any of its state agencies had purchased Pegasus spyware for surveillance. (Reporting by Rupam Jain and Munsif Vengatil; Editing by Miral Fahmi)

Source: finance.yahoo.com