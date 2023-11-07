India has the digital infrastructure, America needs it

Seattle, Washington – May 04: A pedestrian walk by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on May 4, 2021. [+] (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

getty images

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation talks about the need for what they call “Digital Public Infrastructure” (DPI). The Foundation says that a strong DPI has three fundamental systems –Identity, Payment and Data Exchange-Which together can make life easier in significant ways. It highlights such infrastructure as a way to reduce poverty in emerging economies, but the truth is that developed economies, including the United States, also need a digital public infrastructure.

Where is our pile?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) similarly talks about the need for a digital public infrastructure built from a digital identity, payment system and data exchange layer. They agree that DPI has the potential to support economic transformation and inclusive growth. imf highlighted Featured example of India’s foundational DPI, the so-called “India Stack”, and shows how it has been used to foster innovation and competition, promote financial inclusion, and improve government revenue collection. India’s DPI contains powerful lessons for other countries making digital debuts. The change, particularly a design approach that focuses on shared building blocks and supports innovation in the ecosystem through APIs.

India fascinates me because I find the whole topic of invention and innovation very interesting. Trying to understand how inventions happen, trying to learn from global examples of how inventions turn into sustainable innovations (and why some of them don’t), trying to see which inventions will shape the next generation of financial Can create innovation alliances for services. For example, when it comes to payments, many companies have built highly competitive businesses around Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which Michael Maibach, CEO of Mastercard MA, refers to as “”.painful experienceFor ecosystem participants.

Here’s a particularly interesting example. “Soundbox”. Paytm is India’s largest digital payments company and its Soundbox processes UPI transactions at no cost to merchants, but charges them a monthly fee (or a one-time payment of $12 to use the device). But here’s the real part: it produces a sound when the transaction is completed and so helps reassure both parties (who may be illiterate) that payment has been received. Has become increasingly common. Only four million shops in South Asia currently support card transactions, while more than double that number have a Soundbox from Paytm or a competitor. a businessman says “Now I can focus on other customers while getting paid. I have installed two sound boxes… one from Paytm and the other from PhonePe.” This is an excellent example of a sustainable innovation that solves local problems.

The sound of money.

© Helen Holmes (2023).

So where are we in the United States (or UK) with our digital public infrastructure? We don’t have a digital identity, we have a payment system (and even instant payments in the US now) and we don’t have a data exchange layer yet. What do we need to do to reach Indian levels of innovation? Well, looking at this infrastructure from the perspective of the fintech opportunity, I think we can identify in fairly simple terms the infrastructure that we need.

Digital identity. We need interoperable digital identity (not digital identity) based on international standards and we need to be able to use it online as well as offline. Banks have failed to do this, and neither the US nor the UK has anything like Aadhaar, so we must prioritize this component of the infrastructure.

electronic payment. Some combination of instant payments and central bank digital currency will eventually bring about near-zero cost retail payments.

Data exchange. This is where the transition from open banking to (eventually) open finance occurs. Management consultancy McKinsey says open financial data can create economic value By benefiting financial institutions, individuals and small and medium-sized enterprise customers. Here, America is going to move towards open banking and walk on the path of open data.

If these pillars are established, DPI will be life changing. This seems like a bold statement, but it is important to understand that DPI is not just about financial services. As the Foundation highlights, during a crisis like COVID, countries with DPI were able to provide timely assistance to their citizens by providing emergency payments to those who needed them most. For example, within weeks of the initial pandemic lockdown, India digitally transferred emergency payments to 300 million people, including 200 million low-income women.

Compare this to the UK, where of the £21bn identified by the National Audit Office (NAO) as lost by the government, more than £7bn was linked to schemes launched during the pandemic. little chance The majority is being regained. Similarly, between March 2020 and April 2022, U.S. rapscallions made $46 billion in fraudulent unemployment insurance claims by filing claims in more than one state (in one case, 29 states paid unemployment benefits to the same person). (Latest Estimate) Earned. Social security numbers of deceased people, claims on behalf of prison inmates, etc.

business case

Testifying before Congress last year, a Labor Department expert said it “could have happened.”at leastThis includes $163 billion in incorrectly paid unemployment benefits, as well as “significant” benefits obtained by malicious actors. A watchdog found that $58 billion under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program was paid to companies that shared the same addresses, phone numbers, bank accounts or other data as other applicants, at least one Should have been a red flag. The losses are eye-watering and far exceed the cost of setting up a national DPI! Why wait until the next disaster! Let’s start working now on the infrastructure needed for the new economy.

Source: www.forbes.com