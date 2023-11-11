India has emerged as a leader in the global Li-ion battery market

Image Courtesy 123rf

As the global lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market is projected to grow from $57.4 billion in 2023 to $120.65 billion by 2028, India is poised as a market leader due to significant offtake and favorable policy measures, according to Research & Development. Ready to emerge. market.

As per Research and Markets report – Title lithium ion Battery Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2028, Industry Trends, Shares, Growth, Insights, Inflation Impact, Company Analysis – Increasing consumer spending on electronic devices is a major catalyst for the value growth of the battery market.

Additionally, rising costs of fossil fuels and gas have driven significant adoption of electric automobiles, leading to market growth.

The researchers’ predictions, they explain in a release, suggest a large global Li-ion battery demand surge, rising from 700GWh in 2022 to about 4.7TWh by 2030.

In particular, mobility applications such as electric vehicles are set to dominate this demand, accounting for approximately 4,300GWh in 2030, reflecting an ever-expanding landscape of electric mobility.

emerging india

According to Research & Markets, policy measures including a ban on the sale of internal combustion engines (ICE) are additional drivers.

Norway will halt sales by 2025, France by 2040 and the UK by 2050.

India aims to phase out ICE engines by 2030, while China is developing a comparable plan.

Additionally, global zero-carbon projects have increased demand for turbocharged EVs, increasing the need for Li-ion batteries in electric vehicle power systems, the researcher says.

The report explains how, in India, the government aims to achieve 30% EVs by 2030. Additionally, in July 2019, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on EVs was reduced from 12% to 5% and in turn, also introduced income tax exemptions for potential EV buyers.

Advances in technology and rising customer expectations for extended battery life and faster charging likewise drive global Li-ion demand.

The research also highlights projects in the country, such as FAME – an incentive scheme that encourages the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles.

According to energy consulting, software and services company Customized Energy Solutions (CES) 2022 India Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure and Battery Swapping Market Overview ReportThe efforts made by the Department of Heavy Industries through the FAME scheme have resulted in a significant increase in the number of charging stations in the country.

He believes that state governments are also taking proactive steps to increase EV charging networks by providing attractive incentives in the form of capital subsidies and 100% reimbursement of state goods and services tax.

They say annual sales of Li-ion-based EVs are expected to reach 17 million in 2030 under a ‘business as usual’ scenario.

This, along with the need for reliable energy storage solutions in the country, has also helped boost battery deployment, especially in renewable sectors like sun and wind power.

Research and Markets has said in its report that India is emerging as a worldwide manufacturing hub for these batteries and is attracting investment on a large scale.

Source: www.smart-energy.com