The Indian government has blocked 581 apps, including 174 betting and gambling apps.Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary gave this information to the Parliament on Monday. Prominent websites were among the banned platforms operating illegally in India Such as Parimatch, Fairplay, 1XBET, Lotus365, Dafabet and Betwayseta. Some of these platforms are currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

,The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has blocked a total of 581 applications under Section 69A of the IT Act., 2000 which includes 174 betting and gambling related applications87 lending applications, and other applications which include gaming applications like PUBG, GArena Free Fire, etc. Economic Times Chaudhary told the Lok Sabha (lower house).

Last month, the government had banned 22 illegal betting apps and websites following a probe by ED. Raids were conducted against an illegal betting app syndicate and then on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh.

The latest restrictions were also imposed following an order by the ED. The government also blocked 138 illegal betting and gaming websites in February. However, some of them were still working.

According to the publication, The government amended and notified the IGST Act in July, which mandates that all offshore gaming companies are required to be registered in India. It also gives the central government the power to block websites that are not registered and violating laws.

Earlier in October, The Economic Times reported that Government finds 114 illegal betting and gambling platforms operating in India Through domain farming. The platforms were collecting Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payments through proxy bank accounts and the funds deposited into the proxy accounts were sent through hawala, crypto and other illegal routes.

The issue was later highlighted again by domestic online gaming companies in a presentation before the revenue department last week. The companies explained how several offshore betting and gambling platforms were managing to operate illegally in India.

Last week, in response to a question in the Lok Sabha (lower house), the Minister of State told Parliament that After October 1, no offshore company has registered yet.

Source: www.bing.com