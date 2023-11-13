Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

FT editor Roula Khalaf selects her favorite stories in this weekly newspaper.

India is considering Tesla’s request to reduce tariffs for imported electric vehicles, according to Indian government officials, as Elon Musk’s company explores the possibility of setting up a plant in the country.

Tesla has asked New Delhi for an initial tariff concession that would allow it to offset India’s hefty customs duty of 70 percent for cars priced under $40,000 and 100 percent for cars priced at $40,000 or more. , according to two officials. Case.

“They have always been of the view that they need some tariff concessions at least in the interim period,” an official said. He added, “There will be some kind of sunset clause in there.”

Tesla had requested the concession as a pre-condition to building the plant in India. The reduced tariff will be applicable to all EV manufacturers.

Officials said the lower rate under consideration would be 15 percent for EVs of all prices, but added that the policy had not yet been agreed upon within the Indian government.

“We want to create a package that is good for India and which does not become a curated package for one company,” an official said of the proposed EV plan. “Subject to meeting such requirements, others are free to take advantage of this window.”

Tesla executives have met Indian government officials at least three times in the past year. In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Musk in New York during a state visit to the US and asked him to consider India as a manufacturing base.

India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to travel to San Francisco this coming week to attend the meetings of the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum. This week in San Francisco where a rare meeting between the US and Chinese presidents is expected. An Indian official said Goyal may meet Musk there.

A bet on India would be bold but risky for Tesla. India’s EV market is in its early stages and focuses primarily on two-wheelers, and any automobile will need to be competitively priced to gain hold in the world’s largest developing market.

In its talks with the Indian government, Tesla said it could make a vehicle for less than $30,000 that the company would sell in India and potentially export to the rest of the region, using the country as a production hub.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An Indian factory would be Tesla’s sixth vehicle plant – including its upcoming Mexico facility – and would mark expansion into a huge car market that is dominated by low-cost vehicles. Musk previously suggested Tesla would make a cheaper model than its $39,000 Model 3, tentatively called the Model 2.

recommended

The electric-car maker is expanding factories globally as it moves toward an unofficial goal of making 20 million cars per year by the end of the decade — an ambition that would put it ahead of current industry leaders Toyota and Volkswagen combined. Will make it big.

India wants to reduce the lead over its wealthy northern neighbor and geopolitical rival China in developing EV and semiconductor technology.

India’s high tariffs on motor vehicles, aimed at boosting local production, have been an enduring issue for foreign car makers, and the UK is set to cut car tariffs as part of the two countries’ negotiations on a free trade agreement. Is putting pressure.

Source: www.ft.com