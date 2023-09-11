India calls G20 joint communique a diplomatic success – DW – 09/11/2023

As the G20 summit ended on Sunday, host India managed to score a diplomatic victory as world leaders gathered in New Delhi reached consensus on a joint declaration despite previous concerns over addressing Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In the months leading up to the summit, Indian diplomats worked hundreds of hours on multiple drafts to find consensus on the wording regarding Ukraine, with Russia and China raising multiple objections.

The final joint declaration discussed the war, but refrained from specifically condemning Russia, and categorized the war’s “human suffering and negative side effects” in economic terms. “In relation to global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth.”

The declaration called on all states to “uphold the principles of international law, including territorial integrity.” It also welcomed “relevant and constructive initiatives” to “support durable peace” in Ukraine.

The statement said there were “differing assessments of the situation”.

Soft stance on Ukraine war

The wording was much softer than last year’s declaration at the Bali G20 summit, which “condemned in the strongest terms … the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine” and called for a “complete and unconditional withdrawal”. Was.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry called the announcement “nothing to be proud of”, but some prominent supporters of Kyiv expressed satisfaction at the language used.

G20 refrained from condemning Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised the statement’s clear position, emphasizing the “territorial integrity” of all countries. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the G20 statement “does a very good job of sticking to the principle that states cannot use force to acquire territory.”

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said “a lot of things have happened” since last year’s G20 summit.

“The situation was different in Bali a year ago,” he told a press briefing.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the summit was a success and added, “We were able to stop the West’s attempts to ‘Ukrainize’ the summit agenda.” Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the summit.

Amit Julka, an assistant professor of international relations at India’s Ashoka University, told DW that the language used suggests both Russia and Western countries are “climbing down.”

“Broadly speaking, it was an agreement from the West. But there was also an agreement in reverse, because Russia has agreed not to use nuclear weapons,” he said.

,Any direct mention of any specific nation was excluded, and the broad principle of territorial sovereignty was stated. Julka said, every country accepted it because they were free to interpret it in their own way.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov hailed the summit outcome Image: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

India’s development as a global power

The positive outcome of India’s G20 presidency comes after a series of events over the year, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was able to strengthen India’s image as a rising diplomatic and economic power in the world.

“India succeeded in many ways. It has been able to showcase its diplomatic capabilities globally. However, success can only be analyzed in the long term,” Shaunak Set, a visiting lecturer at King’s College London, told DW.

Inviting the African Union to become a permanent member of the G20 was seen as a way to highlight the importance of including the “Global South” in multilateral fora.

“In a way, India is reprising its role as a leader of the Non-Aligned Movement. There is some competition with China as far as leadership of the Global South is concerned. AU membership is an important event.” But it remains to be seen how India continues this leadership,’ Julka told DW.

He was referring to the Non-Aligned Movement during the 1950s and 60s, where countries like India, Egypt, the former Yugoslavia and Ghana refused to associate with any power bloc during the Cold War.

As well as welcoming the African Union, the G20 communique also opened the door to deepening cooperation with other regional partners in the future.

On the sidelines of the G20, the US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, EU, India and others announced an ambitious plan to link railways, ports, power, data networks and hydrogen pipelines. “It is a green and digital bridge between continents and civilizations,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Named as the Modern Spice Route, the scheme aims to connect Europe, the Middle East and India. It could provide an alternative to the Suez Canal, which currently handles 10% of global maritime trade.

“The economic corridor could be a more environmentally friendly option than shipping, and perhaps even faster,” Julka told DW. There are some concerns about the economics and logistics of how it would be done, but that remains to be seen. “

The plan is also seen as an effort by the US to counter China’s Belt and Road pressure on global infrastructure.

G20 leaders also unveiled plans to triple spending on renewable energy and reduce coal use. It also said $4 trillion would be needed to pay for the green energy transition. However, the communique did not lay out any concrete plan or policy to achieve these goals.

‘India’s G20 Summit: Shaping the voice of the Global South’

