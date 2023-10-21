India Box Office: How ‘Jawaan’, ‘Gadar 2’, ‘Jailor’ gave booster shot

Take a look at how three films together made the highest gross at the Indian ticket window in a month.

The three films, released in a span of about 20 days, boosted Bollywood’s theatrical business to unprecedented levels in just two months. Shahrukh Khan’s youngSunny Deol-starrer Ghadar 2 and Rajinikanth water These were the films that have made major contributions to the box office collections in India in 2023.

It has been more than three years since India first went into lockdown due to the pandemic, affecting most businesses. The theatrical cinema business was also majorly affected by the pandemic and industry experts believe that the way cinema viewing changed in two years, forcing people to seek entertainment on their TV sets and mobile devices. Q3 2023 proved that the theatrical business in India is never going to go away.

combined collection of $215 million

Whereas young Constantly breaking new ground and still running in theatres, the film has grossed over $90 million in India alone. Released in mid-August, Ghadar 2 It grossed $68.5 million at the Indian ticket windows in the month of August alone. By mid-October, Ghadar 2 It has grossed $75 million domestically. By the end of August, Rajinikanth’s film had collected a nett of $38.5 million in India alone. water It has collected a gross of $49 million within 50 days of its release. This takes the combined collections of the three films to $215 million in the last three months.

PVRINOX Revenue

According to the latest report from Indian company PVR Inox, the Indian cinema chain generated revenue of $250 million in the (Indian) financial quarter ending September 30, 2023. Describing it as the highest, the cinema chain credited films such as Jawan, Gadar 2And water, for unprecedented results. It was also named Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Oh My God 2, Dream Girl 2, And fukre 3Apart from Hollywood superhit films oppenheimer And barbie For achievement.

What was it about those films that made August and September the highest grossing months for the country?

old memories increase attraction

Whereas Ghadar 2 A revisit to a hero who was popular in the early 2000s, young And water Unveil heroes modeled after the classic angry men of Bollywood. So then, is nostalgia the real trigger? Producer and film business analyst Girish Johar agrees and says, “Definitely nostalgia has influenced the audience, but I believe that after the pandemic everyone was focusing on digital platforms. All the remaining films started releasing on OTT and many filmmakers started focusing on the metro audience alone. “Small towns were left out and their audiences felt left out.”

Targeting small towns in India

He says this was the one thing we missed as producers – commercial films. We were only making urban-centric, attractive, stylish and intelligent films. These films were also Hollywood style and could not really satisfy the small town audience. Perhaps this was also one of the reasons why South films were performing well in the Hindi belt. Our industry lacks our own style of entertainment, we have missed out on quenching the thirst of our die-hard public. I am confident that we will make those films soon and I am confident that the box office will come back. Digital platforms can be a good window for premium products. This can also be a good second window for these films but mainly these films perform well at the box office. This also helps digital platforms.”

Holidays and Festivals

Rashmikant Bhalodia, owner of Galaxy Cinema in Gujarat, India, says holidays and festivals celebrated across India in the months of August and September also played a role. “August and September are full of holidays and of course movies are a hit with the audience. If the film is liked by the audience on a large scale, then it is sure to be a record breaking box office collection.

PVRINOX reports highest monthly penetration ever

A press release from the film chain said that PVR Inox recorded its highest ever monthly admissions in August 2023. Its theaters recorded gross box office revenues of $63.8 million. PVR Inox recorded gross box office revenue of $4.9 million on 14 August Ghadar 2 Released) – This was the highest collection for the series in a single day, a record that was set just a few days before that. On August 13, PVR INOX recorded a gross box office revenue of $4.7 million.

BookMyShow reports 100% growth in August

Ashish Saxena, COO of Indian ticketing platform BookMyShow, says action-packed, mass entertainment films have been a mainstay for Indian consumers. He further adds, “The success of young And Ghadar 2 In particular, the issue of studios and producers not focusing on audiences in smaller and non-metro cities in terms of distribution, unlike films from South India, was brought to the fore. Jawan, Gadar 2 Together Pathan “Early this year, the importance of true pan-India appeal has been highlighted.”

Saxena says 35 percent tickets have been booked Ghadar 2 (on ticket booking platforms) were for single-screen theatres. He says that the sale of movie tickets has doubled in the month of August compared to last year. “September 2023 saw a 60% growth in movie ticket sales on BookMyShow compared to last year,” he concluded.

