Raleigh – North Carolina’s booming electric vehicle sector is getting even bigger. Epsilon Advanced Materials, an India-based company that is building a $650 million manufacturing plant for EV battery materials near Wilmington, has inked an economic incentive deal with the state of North Carolina.

The production target is 50,000 tons per year of graphite anode. (A graphite anode is an electrode made of graphite that is used in a mercury cell to produce chlorine by electrolysis. According to corrosionimpedia.com.)

The company said the plant will produce “enough to power 1.1 million EV sedans a year.”

“Today, about 95% of graphite is made only in China. So to be able to de-risk China and build a supply base in the US, that’s what we’re really looking forward to doing. … Our idea is to localize our supply chain 100%, so we are taking raw material available in the US and converting it into synthetic graphite. So, we are doing that entire process in the US. ,

Handa also pointed out that the company’s “technology has about a 75% lower carbon footprint” when producing these materials compared to what happens in China.

NC Governor Roy Cooper says the plant is important for clean energy efforts as well as jobs.

A rendering of the newly announced plant to be built near Wilmington.

“North Carolina continues to lead the transition to a clean energy economy by attracting good-paying jobs from great companies like Epsilon that make our state stronger and healthier,” said Governor Roy Cooper. . “This historic investment will bring 500 clean energy jobs to Brunswick County, helping both our economy and our environment.”

The news also drew comment from the White House.

“The Biden-Harris Administration today announced a new facility that will create good-paying jobs and economic opportunity while securing American manufacturing and supply chains in the industries of the future,” said John Podesta, senior advisor to the president for Clean Energy Innovation. Will build.” And implementation, in one statement.

jobs, incentives

The company expects to hire some 500 people for the plant, which will be located in Brunswick County. It is planned to cover 1.5 million square feet. The facility will be located in the Mid-Atlantic Rail Industrial Park.

The deal was cemented at a meeting of the NC Department of Commerce Economic Investment Committee. If employment and investment targets are met, members are awarded $3.43 million in incentives. Groundbreaking is scheduled for 2024 with production beginning in 2026.

Training was another major factor, Handa said.

“We are getting a lot of support from local community colleges, local colleges for training. This is unprecedented. I haven’t seen it before. This is one of the major reasons we were attracted to this,” he explained.

Industrial park in Brunswick County where a lithium battery products plant will be built. (WRAL NEWS PHOTO

Total state and local incentives add up to more than $33 million.

Handa said the overall incentives were important for getting the deal done.

“I think the incentives were important, and we worked very transparently with them to see exactly what was needed to make our project really viable. The state, the county, everybody was very supportive and everybody Government entities that they could help us, they could help us,” he told WRAL NEWS.

Why Beyond North Carolina Incentives?

“I think North Carolina had everything we were looking for to bring this project to America,” Handa said. “Workforce, industrial-ready site, power requirements.”

The jobs are expected to pay a minimum wage of $52,264.

The plant will join Toyota’s EV battery plant now under construction in the Triad and Vietnam-based VinFast’s EV production complex in Chatham County. Lithium firms like Albemarle in Charlotte are also expanding operations.

Established five years ago, Epsilon Advanced Materials is based in Mumbai with customer reach across Europe, North America and South-East Asia. According to the company, this is the first EV battery-related investment in the US by an India-based firm.

Source: wraltechwire.com