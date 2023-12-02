India and China leave renewable energy pledge, 118 countries sign. India News – Times of India

Dubai: India and China, two major economies and two of the top coal consumers, on Saturday joined 118 countries on the sidelines of the annual UN Climate Summit (COP28) to work towards tripling global renewable energy generation capacity. Stay away from the vow taken. At least 11,000 GW by 2030 and the average annual rate of energy efficiency will double.

This abstention was in line with the stance of India, which despite making rapid progress in increasing its non-fossil fuel energy generation capacity, including solar, wind and hydropower, is yet to be bound by commitments to drastically cut its dependence on coal. Not there. Burnt power plants – the mainstay of generating electricity, at a time when demand is growing rapidly.

It has said it will not be “pressured” to reduce coal use as it does not want to compromise on the availability of power to boost its economic growth, and wants continued use of coal until at least 2030. There is a discount for use. Freedom from coal addiction was given priority in the G-20 declaration. The stance here puts it at odds with the emerging consensus to move away from fossil fuels and into the company of China as well as oil producers Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iran.

However, sources said India is committed to substantially increasing its non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, in line with climate action pledges under the Paris Agreement, but it cannot be a party to any commitment that could impact millions of people. This may harm his preference for taking it out. Poverty by promoting development.

He also said that principled stance should not be confused with rigidity as India can become part of the agreement later after negotiating its own terms, as the agreement takes into account the circumstances of individual countries and their ability to negotiate. There is a clear reference. “After all, this has been done outside the COP28 negotiation process. This only reflects the intentions of global efforts and there is no question mark on India’s intentions. India is already included as part of the signatories to the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration,” said an observer.

At the G20 leaders’ summit in Delhi, where a unanimous communique was issued, the world’s richest countries, including those who did not attend on Saturday, called on the world’s richest countries to support renewable energy globally through existing targets and policies. It was agreed to pursue and encourage efforts to triple the capacity. , as well as demonstrate similar ambition with respect to other zero and low-emission technologies, including reduction and removal technologies, by 2030, in line with national circumstances.

