India and Australia World Cup final breaks streaming records on Hotstar

In India, few events attract as much attention as a cricket game. And there is no match for the World Cup final.

Sunday’s game, which started just a half-hour earlier, has already topped 54 million concurrent viewers, breaking the record set earlier this week. With no high-profile cricket games in the near future, Hotstar is likely to hold the record for at least six months.

As far as concurrent viewership metrics are concerned, Hotstar now has a clear lead over rival, Mukesh Ambani-backed Viacom18’s JioCinema, which had reached 32 million earlier this year.

The milestone comes at a time when Disney, which is streaming ICC World Cup cricket matches for free to mobile viewers in India, is rapidly losing digital subscribers in India and is evaluating the future of the local business . According to Disney, Hotstar has lost more than 23 million customers in the past year.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said earlier this month that the company would “like to stay” in India and was considering its options in the world’s most populous country, where its TV business has been consistently profitable.

The company has held preliminary talks in recent months with a handful of companies, including Ambani’s Indian conglomerate Reliance as well as some private equity giants, as it builds interest in the India business at a time when Disney is acquiring Fox’s portfolio. Wore the crown, had achieved it at that time.

But Star India’s fortunes have changed in recent years amid declining market conditions, forcing Iger to focus on core businesses. It also doesn’t help Hotstar that Ambani has roped in several top Star India executives to lead Viacom18 and agreed to spend $3 billion to stream the IPL cricket tournament for five years Is. (Disney is also spending about $3 billion on the IPL, but on televising the matches.) Viacom18 counts Bodhi Tree, run by former Fox executives Uday Shankar and James Murdoch, as one of its key backers.

Disney has high expectations from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. According to internal 53-page slides reviewed by TechCrunch, the global streamer told marketers it estimated it could reach more than 50 million concurrent viewers at the tournament and about 82% of the total annual video users in India during the 50-day series. Can reach %.

