The Furness Incubation Program has been launched (Image credit: Barnsley Council)

An incubator has been launched in Barnsley to support technology entrepreneurs.

Barnsley’s Digital Media Center (DMC) has launched The Furnace, an intensive six-month tech and digital incubation program starting in January 2024, which is now open for applications.

A fully-funded six-month residency at DMC will provide access to dedicated workspace, MakerLab and CreatorLab facilities and expert support in digital and technological innovation, business development and access to finance.

Furnace Incubation Manager and DMC Manager Ben Hawley said: “We are delighted to launch our Furnace Incubator and look forward to hearing from people with a strong desire to work on an original technological innovation.

“Whatever they have in mind, and whatever stage they are in in the process of turning their innovative digital or technology idea into a commercial product or service, we want to hear from them.

“If they have the potential, we have the tools, resources and guidance to help turn their vision into reality.”

Cllr Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture at Barnsley Council, said: “The Furness Incubator for Tech Entrepreneurs is a proven platform for helping digital and tech businesses start-up and scale through a range of programmes, accelerators and events. Creates track records.

“We are regional leaders in the development of the tech and digital ecosystem and believe that, to see our community succeed, we need to support those who want to innovate.

“So, we are keen to receive applications for the Furness Incubator and would like to emphasize that applicants are welcome from anywhere. Come to Barnsley and be part of our dynamic digital community. It really is a place of possibilities. We make it that way.”

Source: www.insidermedia.com