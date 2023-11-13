InCred shows expensive money is no barrier to top business ideas, implementation teams

InCred Finance has become India’s latest unicorn after securing funding of ₹500 crore. This is a testament to the enduring attractiveness of good business models and strong execution capabilities, even as venture capital has become much more expensive and scarcer than during the long period of near-zero policy rates in the US, and more mature startups have failed. Receive funding, thanks to overvaluation overhang.

In response to rising inflation, the US Fed started raising its policy rates in March 2022, amid expectations that the rate hike practice would continue for several months. The expectation of persistently rising rates and uncertainty about how high they will go and when rates will stabilize and begin to fall weigh on the supply of venture capital originating from the US, the largest source of venture funding in the world. According to an EY briefing paper, in the four quarters through Q2 2023, US-based venture funds invested $145.6 billion in 9,758 deals, while in the previous four quarters, they had invested $317.1 billion in 14,935 deals. The amount invested was down 54%, the number of deals was down 35% and the average amount invested per deal was down 30%.

In the era of easy money, valuations are higher, and the hurdle rate to obtain additional doses of capital is lower. When the risk-free rate of return climbs, the valuation of assets falls, as the discount rate applied to the expected stream of income increases.

As policy rates rise, the first round of capital invested in a startup tends to overvalue the startup, making it difficult for the company to maintain capital investment at that valuation. This creates a bias towards new ventures when it comes to venture fund flows. Overall, only companies with clearly strong business models will receive new, later-stage funding.

To its credit, InCred Finance is still eligible to receive fresh injections of capital. Of course, its operating environment is conducive to its feasibility. India’s credit market is potentially underserved by the banking system, and there is considerable scope for NBFCs to use the latest technology and analytics to formalize much of the credit currently occurring in the informal sector.

Formal credit to the private sector in India is about 50%, while in China it is three and a half times. Of course, the degree of a business’s dependence on debt as capital is determined by a country’s history and culture. A country or region with a history of hyperinflation will generally be less dependent on debt than a country with a history of relatively moderate inflation. A country with a history of developed financial instruments has a larger and more developed credit market than a country with underdeveloped experience with finance.

India does not have a history of sustained high inflation that would make a lender look like a philanthropist – the thousands of local currency units you lend today will be worth a fraction when the loan is repaid. And its history of lending and borrowing goes back to ancient times. The materialist philosopher of ancient India, Charvaka, is known for positing the saying, Runam Kritva Ghritam Pibet (Rinam is loan and Ghritam is ghee, or clarified butter, and the saying goes that even if you have to borrow, go ahead and drink ghee). Charvaka said, live happily while you are alive, for there is no rebirth.

Whether this is historically accurate or has been fabricated by contemporary idealistic critics of Cārvaka to portray him as a short-sighted hedonist is of no concern to us. What is clear is that borrowing and lending is an old tradition in India. The hundis of medieval India rivaled the European bank notes of later eras.

Therefore, it is unrealistic to expect India’s private entrepreneurs to operate with debt equivalent to only 50% of GDP, especially in the rapid growth phase when entrepreneurs have less risk capital in their hands. Credit flow to the private sector should be much higher than that. A lot of the credit is probably still informal, below the radar, and unaccounted for. This presents a huge opportunity for new lenders, who can use their superior capabilities in analytics and technology to capture a portion of the informal credit, replace it with their formal credit, promising low rates and gradually building Can attract customers with. A formal credit history that will enable these borrowers to access affordable formal credit from the banking system.

Shriram Capital offers a shining example of a formal entity capturing and expanding a portion of an informal market three decades ago. It offered finance to truck drivers to purchase their vehicles. It was considered too risky for any bank to touch it. But Shriram Finance’s recovery rate was close to 100% and it was a profitable business, as it could cover the high cost of disbursing a large number of retail loans and collecting payments at the interest rate charged on them.

Clearly, there is a huge market waiting to be tapped. Capturing that market requires savvy and capable entrepreneurship. Today, lenders can turn to account aggregators to get a picture of a potential borrower’s financial activity. It has access to sophisticated analytics and tools.

Investors in Incred Finance credit its promoters with the savvy and skills required to succeed in their chosen business. May their tribe grow!

Source: www.livemint.com