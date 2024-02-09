Increasing immigration would reduce the deficit by $1 trillion

Higher levels of immigration are boosting America’s economy and will reduce the deficit by nearly $1 trillion over the next decade.

In its semi-annual forecast of the nation’s fiscal and economic conditions released this week, the Congressional Budget Office slightly lowered its expectations for this year’s federal budget deficit. CBO now expects the federal government to run a deficit of $1.5 trillion, down from the $1.6 trillion deficit previously forecast.

The decline is partly due to better-than-expected economic growth, which the CBO attributes to “more people working.” The labor force grew by 5.2 million people last year, “mostly due to higher net immigration.”

More immigrants would also help reduce the future budget deficit – which is expected to average $2 trillion annually over the next 10 years, meaning any help is desperately needed.

According to CBO, changes in the labor force last year will generate $7 trillion more economic output over the next decade. Estimate“And the revenue will be about $1 trillion more than it would have been otherwise.”

CBO concludes, “The higher rate of potential GDP growth over the next five years stems primarily from rapid growth in the labor force, mirroring the increase in the rate of net immigration.” ,

Of course, this isn’t exactly rocket science. More workers equals more economic output and more growth, resulting in more tax revenues that help offset some of the federal government’s insatiable appetite for spending. Sometimes the economics can be quite confusing, but that formula is as straightforward as can be.

The current US population is aging, putting pressure on old-age eligibility programs and meaning there are fewer productive workers in the economy. Thankfully, this is not true of the country’s immigrants: “The vast majority of recent and projected immigrants are expected to be ages 25 to 54 – in their prime working years,” the CBO report said. Adult.”

It also tracks with what other studies have repeatedly shown: more legal immigration grows the economy, helps fund government programs, and does not strain entitlements or welfare programs.

Unfortunately, the same Congress that is most responsible for the poor financial condition of the federal government is also a major obstacle to increasing legal immigration that could help solve that financial mess. The astonishingly rapid collapse of this week’s proposed immigration bill is the latest example.

Meanwhile, CBO’s assessment of how immigration has boosted economic growth highlights problems with how CBO assesses the economic impact of immigration proposals. As Reason Last week reports said the CBO is systematically underestimating the benefits of immigration when crafting legislation because Congress does not allow it to use a more sophisticated method of measuring how immigrants contribute to the economy. This is hardly the only reason why comprehensive immigration reform struggles to pass, but it certainly doesn’t help.

In effect, this arrangement enables the CBO to account only for the economic growth created by immigrants who are already here – but then stops short of considering that future immigrants will similarly contribute to increasing America’s economic share. Will help. This is absolutely stupid.

With a national debt of more than $34 trillion and $20 trillion expected to be borrowed over the next decade, Congress needs a plan to address the budget deficit that goes far beyond just increasing immigration.

Still, it’s impossible to deny that higher levels of immigration are an economic win for the country — and for the taxpayers who have to shoulder the burden of federal borrowing. Anyone saying otherwise is not serious.

Source: reason.com