Increasing Credibility of Ripple (XRP)? Nigeria has cited the company in a report

In a recent study on central bank digital currencies, the Central Bank of Nigeria cites research from Ripple Labs to support its conclusions about CBDCs.

Ripple Labs Research Strengthens the Case for CBDCs

CBN cited a 2020 Ripple study showing that nearly 85% of payments leaders across financial institutions in 22 countries expect their country to launch a CBDC in the next four years.

By 2022, there were 100 CBDCs in the research or development phase and two fully launched, “Enaira in Nigeria, unveiled in October 2021, and the Bahamian sand dollar, which made its debut in October 2020.”

The Nigerian central bank report concludes:

Central bank digital currencies are gaining prominence as cheaper and faster alternative means of transactions with the potential to improve payment-settlement space, financial inclusion and monetary policy transmission.

Since its launch in October 2021, Nigerians have been slow to adopt eNaira. This is despite support for Nigerians to use eNaira to pay electricity bills, television subscriptions and airline tickets.

But Nigerians have been quick to adopt global, borderless, blue chip cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin and Ripple.

Nigeria is eagerly adopting cryptocurrencies

A Reuters report in September said that “Nigeria’s young, tech-savvy population has eagerly adopted cryptocurrencies,” as the African nation grapples with rising inflation due to weakness in its official currency.

This is a use case that even cryptocurrency adopters in developed countries can understand.

Additionally, the West African country ranked second in Chainalysis’s 2023 Grassroots Global Crypto Adoption Index.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin prices are rising to all-time highs in Nigeria as well as the United States and other inflation-stricken countries.

Blockchain cryptocurrencies could be a key to unlocking Nigeria’s full economic potential. Nigeria is today the largest economy in Africa. As its population grows, Nigeria is on track to become the fifth largest economy on Earth by 2075.

