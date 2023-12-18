Increased poison control calls after weight loss drug overdoses | News

PADUCAH — From January to November, the American Poison Control Centers received 3,000 calls related to weight loss drugs, and most of them were due to injection issues. Though many of these calls were because of regular side effects, some were overdoses.

Health experts said drugs like Wegovy have been approved for weight loss. According to the Kentucky Poison Control Center, there were 161 cases related to weight loss drugs from 2019 to 2023, and 43% of them were this year.

Ashley Webb, Director of the Kentucky Poison Control Center, said only 10% of callers were sent to the hospital for symptoms.

“A lot of what we’re seeing are normally expected side effects for the medications that we’re talking about, so I—I don’t know that we’re seeing a lot of poisoning and harm situations, but definitely, we’re seeing more cases just because it’s more prevalent,” said Webb.

The FDA approved Wegovy for weight loss in 2021, and Ozempic is still used off-label for weight loss and management. Both name-brand medications come in pens, making them easier to measure. However, due to shortages and high costs, some are purchasing compound weight-loss drugs instead. These come in a vial and must be measured with a syringe.

Though they’re similar drugs, Webb urges people not to use the compound versions because they’re not FDA-approved.

“It’s not the same drug. It’s not been evaluated by the FDA for efficacy or safety—and—so we wouldn’t recommend that anybody take that,” said Webb.

The FDA has recently told some weight loss compound drug manufacturers to stop producing compound weight loss products.

Many of those who have called about weight loss drug symptoms report nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Webb said the drugs themselves are not the issue. She said people need to know more about how to administer them.

“We’re looking at this as you know, we need better information on…we need to get patients better information about how to administer the drugs and what to expect for side effects,” said Webb.

Webb said the majority of calls for this class of drugs used to come from 60–70-year-olds. Since Wegovy’s approval for weight loss, that has lowered to 40 to 50-year-olds.

If you have taken a medication and are concerned about symptoms, call the National Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.