Increase office productivity with early Black Friday savings on Microsoft Office

mso 2019

This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn commissions associated with purchases made through our links on this page.

Most businesses and organizations rely heavily on proven programs that can help them streamline company spending costs, produce clear documents, and much more. In such a situation, the top-rated applications of Microsoft Office are extremely beneficial.

While access to Microsoft’s award-winning productivity programs can be expensive, Black Friday can help you save and stay within budget. If you need reliable Office programs but don’t want to pay a premium for lifetime access, you can benefit from Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows.

Although this is not the latest version of this suite, the 2019 version may be what you need to run you and your business efficiently. Before Black Friday and through November 27, lifetime access to this edition is only $41.05.

This reliable version of MS Office can adequately and reliably provide word processing, spreadsheet creation, slideshow creation and much more for any average professional or student. It comes fully equipped with the following productivity-enhancing applications:

word 2019

PowerPoint 2019

outlook 2019

publisher 2019

access 2019

OneNote2019

excel 2019

With the purchase of MS Office 2019 for Windows, you will pay a one-time fee for lifetime access on one PC. It is important to note that users must have Windows 10 or Windows 11 on their PC to successfully install this suite on their device.

While Black Friday deals are designed for gift giving, that doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of seasonal savings to enjoy increased productivity while also reducing your business or organization’s budget.

Enjoy an early Black Friday discount when you get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows for just $41.05 through November 27 – no coupon needed.

What: early black friday sale

When: 16 November – 27 November

price: $41.05

Where to buy: Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows

Prices are subject to change.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com