InControl Founder Creates Wellness Care for Disabled Adults Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

InControl Founder Kelsey Joson Photo by Chris Juhn

Welfare care for adults with disabilities

,“When I was 18, my mom put me into this job that I really didn’t want,” said Kelsey Joson, 33. “This was my first experience working with people with disabilities. In that job I learned that when you make the effort to get to know someone, people with disabilities are no different from people without disabilities,” she said.

“I started getting really passionate about it. I really connected with people who were on my path,” she recalls. “When they were turning 21, I said, ‘Okay, where are you guys going to go when you turn 21?’

She added, “I kept asking questions and trying to get answers so I could get myself to a place where, ‘Okay, they’ll be taken care of.’ “I never got to the point where I felt comfortable with what happened to them after they turned 21. That was the moment when I thought, ‘Okay, I need to do something about this,’” Because my soul could not be at ease.”

“At 18, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do,” she said. “I have always been passionate about health and wellness. So, I was just asking questions to see if there was a career for me and to find out what happened when they turned 21.

In 2019, Joson launched InControl, a preventive wellness services company for adults with disabilities. But after the pandemic, InControl wasn’t actually operational until 2021.

“That was the time when I thought this is what I was going to do. And then I went to college and got the education I needed.”

MSR: What does your business do for people with disabilities?

KJ: We provide preventive wellness services in the home. I have a team of trainers who go to our client’s homes.

There is physical well-being, nutrition, social well-being and emotional well-being. And there is a coach for each different column. The coaches go in and they teach first. They teach all of our clients why they are doing what they are doing, what they are supposed to be looking for. And then throughout the month they give them the skills they need to be able to develop.

This is really helping them understand and develop the skills to be as healthy and independent as possible after a year.

MSR: How is your program different from others like it?

KJ: Every program serving people with disabilities requires some wellness promotion, but the requirements of living a truly healthy life go far beyond wellness promotion curriculum.

Our program provides our clients with services that actually move them closer to the CDC’s recommendations for living healthy lives.

There are so many amazing programs out there that offer great nutrition classes or exercise classes or things like that. But they don’t come frequently enough. They are not accessible enough. And they are not consistent enough. They don’t really have the training to be able to work with people with disabilities.

Our program is specifically designed to work with people with disabilities. It is consistent and it happens every month. You see our coaches about ten times per month and it’s intensive. It’s designed to go anywhere.

MSR: How does your business impact the community?

KJ: We started doing this every month, where we hold an InControl event because we recognized that the social part was really missing from the lives of many of our customers. We decided to add an event for our customers every month where we go out into the community.

Additionally, I would love to inspire our customers to work for the companies we have partnerships with and be able to get them jobs.

MSR: What has been your biggest challenge in running a business?

KJ: One of the biggest challenges in owning a business is dealing with growing pains. We are growing, which is a great thing. We have a lot of people reaching out who want our program, which is amazing. But how do you actually grow this business into a sustainable business that can meet the demand that is knocking at our door, in a way that is smart and in a way that is slow and steady. What does that look like?

I’m grateful that we are growing, and I want better than growing pains. It’s figuring out how to grow and where and what you should be leading the company to, now that these opportunities are knocking on your door. It is clarifying which opportunities are good, which opportunities are great and which opportunities you should choose.

MSR: What has been the most rewarding part of owning your own business?

KJ: The most rewarding part of owning a business is waking up every day and knowing that you are doing what you are called to do and what you are passionate about. This helps me get through tough times, knowing that not everyone has the opportunity to fully pursue their passion. I’d rather be working 12 hours a day for something I’m passionate about, versus something I’m just doing because I need to.

MSR: What is your vision for your business?

KJ: We want to be the number one wellness provider for people with disabilities. We want to be able to partner with existing programs already running and grow our impact and expand our reach through partnerships.

We have never been a company that assumed we could meet everyone’s needs. I know we can’t. The way we can really meet everyone’s needs is to create really amazing partnerships and call on our partners to help us meet those needs.

MSR: What advice would you give an aspiring entrepreneur?

KJ: Surround yourself with a network of people who support you. This is probably the biggest thing you can do to become a successful entrepreneur, because community is so important. If you successfully build your network, you can potentially be just a phone call away from anyone who can help you with your needs.

I think it’s crazy to be an entrepreneur and I think you can do it yourself. You need to have resources around you to get into rooms that you can’t go into alone.

You wear a million hats. You probably have your marketing hat on, you’ve never done marketing in your life. Instead of trying to figure it out why don’t you build a relationship with someone who has dedicated their career to marketing. Why don’t you call on that relationship to help you succeed?

You can take advantage of those connections, your community, and your relationships to help you grow and be as successful as possible.

Entrepreneurship is lonely. And so creating a community around yourself of people who are going through similar things or have gone through similar things is very important because otherwise you can start to feel really isolated.

For more information visit the company’s website www.incontrolmn.comOr Contact them at 8362 Tamarac Village, Suite #119, Woodbury, MN, 55125.

Source: spokesman-recorder.com