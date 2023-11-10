Income Tax Update: Taxpayers rejoice! Zero tax on income up to Rs 10 lakh, see here

Income Tax Update: There is a good news for income tax payers. If higher income tax is causing you any concern then the Finance Minister has finally provided you with excellent news. According to the information given by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, now you will not have to pay tax on income up to Rs 10 lakh. Yes. In Budget 2023, Nirmala Sitharaman has made income up to Rs 7 lakh tax free, but now we will tell you about another way by which you will not have to pay any tax on income up to Rs 10 lakh.

opportunity to save tax

You can save tax on income up to Rs. Rs 10 lakh if ​​you manage your taxes well. According to tax experts, if you want to earn up to Rs 20 thousand, then you will have to choose the earlier tax system. 10 lakh tax free.

Finance Minister’s announcement

Let us tell you that the Finance Minister has expanded the Aadhaar tax exemption under the new tax system in this year’s budget. The Finance Minister had said that its scope will be increased in the budget. The previous tax structure remained unchanged at the same time. Let us tell you that under the previous tax structure, tax-saving options ranged from home loans to insurance policies.

Tax Scheme for Salaried Individuals

Media sources claim that salaried individuals can avoid tax on income up to Rs 10 lakh, but careful planning is needed to achieve this. Under the previous tax structure, a taxpayer could earn up to Rs 10 lakh tax-free if he planned ahead.

In the previous tax system, you would have saved Rs 1.5 lakh by investing in NSC, ELSS, PPF and EPF under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. After deducting this Rs 1.5 lakh, you will have tax outstanding of Rs 8.5 lakh.

Section 80C investment

Additionally, you have the option to save up to Rs 50,000 in NPS. This is under section 80CCD (1B) for savings. Apart from this, if you have bought a house then you can save up to Rs 2 lakh in tax. A medical policy can also help you save up to Rs 25,000 in tax. Additionally, if you buy health insurance in the name of your parents and they are senior citizens, you can get an additional discount of up to Rs 50,000.

Tax on income above Rs 5 lakh

Furthermore, the rules of the Income Tax Act provide that the tax on income above Rs 5 lakh is Rs 12,500 (5% of Rs 2.5 lakh). Because you have fallen into the tax slab of Rs 5 lakh using all deductions, you are eligible for a refund of Rs 12500 under Income Tax Section 87A, which means you will not have to pay any tax.

