PHSC PLC (LON:PHSC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is the day before the record date, on which shareholders are required to be on the company’s books in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date as any trades on the stock must be settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will have to buy PHSC shares before December 21st to receive the dividend, which will be paid on January 12th.

The company’s next dividend payment will be UK£0.0075 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.018 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, PHSC has a trailing yield of approximately 8.0% on the current stock price of £0.22. Dividends are an important source of income for many shareholders, but the health of the business is vital to maintaining those dividends. So we need to examine whether PHSC can afford its dividend, and whether the dividend can grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company earnings, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. It paid out 80% of its earnings as dividends last year, which isn’t unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a downturn in the business. We will be worried if earnings start declining. A useful secondary check might be to evaluate whether PHSC generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully, its dividend payments accounted for only 46% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It’s positive to see that PHSC’s dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, as this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a larger margin of safety before the dividend gets cut. gives.

Are earnings and dividends growing?

Companies with declining earnings are risky for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is cut, expect the stock to sell off heavily at that very moment. Readers will then understand why we’re concerned to see that PHSC’s earnings per share have declined by 5.7% per year over the last five years. Ultimately, as earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company’s dividend performance by evaluating how much dividend payments have changed over time. PHSC has delivered an average of 1.6% dividend growth per year over the last 10 years.

Final Takeaway

Has PHSC got the facilities it needs to maintain its dividend payout? The payout ratio is within a reasonable range, which means the dividend may be sustainable. However, the decline in earnings is a serious concern, and could pose a threat to the dividend in the future. In short, PHSC looks OK on this analysis, although it doesn’t appear to be an exceptional opportunity.

However if you are still interested in PHSCs as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks associated with PHSCs. To help with this, we’ve discovered 3 warning signs for PHSC (1 should not be ignored!) Here’s what you should know before buying shares.

